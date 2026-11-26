Hyphens Pharma International Limited / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous

Hyphens Pharma licenses Seysara® for ASEAN countries

26.11.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Seysara® (sarecycline) is an innovative tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic treatment – the first in nearly 50 years specifically developed for use in dermatology.

Its dual-binding mechanism has been linked to its low propensity for antimicrobial resistance.

Approved by the U.S. FDA in 2018 and China's NMPA in 2026 for the treatment of moderate to severe acne. It will broaden Hyphens Pharma's acne portfolio and strengthen its dermatology franchise across ASEAN. SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphens Pharma International Limited (" Hyphens Pharma ", " 凯 帆 药剂 国 际 有限公司 ", or the " Company ", and together with its subsidiaries, the " Group "), Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Hyphens Pharma Pte. Ltd., has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement (the " Agreement ") with Almirall, LLC, a subsidiary of Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, (" Almirall ") for the exclusive rights to register and commercialise Seysara® (sarecycline) for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris in ASEAN countries.



Acne is one of the most common skin conditions, particularly among adolescents and young adults. It is characterised by the appearance of inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions in skin and often involves an overgrowth of bacteria such as Cutibacterium acnes (" C. acnes "). In a Singapore cohort study of 100 adolescents aged 12 to 18 years with acne vulgaris, 93% reported some degree of quality-of-life impairment, with self-image the most affected domain.1 Acne can have a significant psychosocial impact, particularly during adolescence, when it is highly prevalent and can affect self-esteem.2 Seysara® is a once-daily, oral, narrow-spectrum tetracycline-class antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties, approved for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older. It was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (" FDA ") in October 2018 and by China's National Medical Products Administration (" NMPA ") in January 2026. Various clinical trials conducted in the United States and China have shown the product's efficacy and favourable safety profile.3,4 Oral antibiotics such as sarecycline are recommended in clinical guidelines for moderate to severe acne.5 By reducing C. acnes bacteria on the skin, they help to limit infection and prevent blockage of hair follicles and sebaceous glands. Sarecycline's unique dual binding to the 70S ribosome is thought to be the reason for the low propensity of C. acnes to develop antimicrobial resistance. Mr Lim See Wah ( 林世 华 ), Executive Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma, said: "This agreement is another step in our strategy of bringing relevant dermatology innovations from around the world to ASEAN. With Seysara®, we add a differentiated oral antibiotic to our acne portfolio, giving doctors in the region a new option at a time when antimicrobial resistance is a growing concern. It also reinforces our standing as the partner of choice for global dermatology companies seeking to enter the region." The Agreement will not have a material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2026. ___________________________________________________________________________ 1 Soenjoyo KR et al. Quality of Life Impairment in Singaporean Adolescents With Acne Vulgaris: A Cohort Study Highlighting the Role of Self-Perception. Pediatr Dermatol. 2026 Sep-Oct;43(5):1070-1074. 2 Moosa AS et al. Primary care approach to managing acne. Singapore Med J. 2021 Nov;62(11):568-573. 3 Zhang J et al. Efficacy and Safety of Sarecycline in Chinese Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Acne Vulgaris: Randomized Phase 3 Clinical Trial with Open-Label Follow-Up. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2025 Nov;15(11):3285-3300. 4 Moore A, Green LJ, Bruce S, et al. Once-daily oral sarecycline 1.5 mg/kg/day is effective for moderate to severe acne vulgaris: results from two identically designed, phase 3, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. J Drugs Dermatol. 2018;17(9):987-996. 5 Reynolds RV et al. Guidelines of care for the management of acne vulgaris. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2024 May;90(5):1006.e1-1006.e30. End. About Hyphens Pharma International Limited Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is Singapore's leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to a better quality of life. From its headquarters in Singapore, it maintains a direct presence in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Cambodia, with extended reach into Brunei, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Hong Kong S.A.R. and Oman. Its six key entities - Hyphens Pharma, Pan-Malayan Pharmaceuticals, DocMed Technology, Ocean Health, Novem, and Ardence Aesthetics - collectively advance three core business areas: Pharmaceuticals & Medical Aesthetics, Proprietary Brands, and Digital Platform & E-Pharmacy. Beyond marketing and distributing specialty pharmaceutical products across selected ASEAN markets through exclusive partnerships with global brand principals, the Group develops and commercialises proprietary dermatological and health supplement products. The Group's integrated ecosystem extends to a medical hypermart and digital pharmacy platform, enabling seamless prescription fulfilment and direct-to-patient medication delivery for healthcare providers. More information is available at . This media release has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this media release, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this media release. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-01 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.



View original content to download multimedia: 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

