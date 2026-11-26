MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 26 (IANS) The ED attached 61 immovable properties in the form of flats and commercial plots valued at Rs 39.29 crore as part of an investigation against a company that duped people after luring them to invest in data-centre assets, an official said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, took action as part of a money-laundering investigation relating to the Vuenow Group, accused of cheating and diverting Rs 1,917 crore collected from investors on the promise of high returns, the official said in a statement.

The action was taken under a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) dated November 17 issued under Section 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, said the ED.

The attachment of assets comprises 61 immovable properties and one movable asset in the form of a balance of Rs 44.31 lakh in a bank account, the ED said.

The properties were held in the names of Vuenow Infotech Private Limited and various other individuals/entities connected with the diversion and use of Proceeds of Crime, including assets identified as Proceeds of Crime, said the statement.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Police Station Sector 58, Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), Uttar Pradesh, and other FIRs registered in different states.

The investigation concerns the Vuenow Group's 'MyCloudParticle' offering, under which investors were invited to purchase data-centre assets or 'Cloud Particles' through a sale-and-lease-back model, with assured monthly rentals for up to 120 months, the ED said.

The ED investigation revealed that the data-storage capacity presented to investors substantially exceeded the live/actual capacity of the servers, and the funds amounting to Rs 3,717 crore were received from investors for Cloud Particles, which never existed with the company.

The company returned Rs 1,800 crore to initial investors, but the remaining amount of Rs 1,917 crore was diverted, thereby cheating the investors by neither giving them any returns nor the invested money, the ED said.

Earlier in this case, the ED had arrested Sukhwinder Singh Kharour, Dimple Kharour and Arif Nisar, said the probe agency.

Assets valued at Rs 178.12 crore and Rs 19.1 crore were attached in earlier PAOs. A charge sheet against them and related entities was also filed before the Special Court (PMLA), Jalandhar, on April 24, 2025.

The assets provisionally attached in the present action are in addition to those covered by the earlier attachment and the total attachment till date done by the ED stands at Rs 236.95 crore.