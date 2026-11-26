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ABU DHABI, UAE – November, 2026 – The Mangroves Abu Dhabi, LXR Hotels & Resorts opens today, marking the debut of the luxury brand in Abu Dhabi. Set between the city and the mangroves, the hotel offers a rare balance of connectivity and calm, allowing guests to move seamlessly between the energy of Abu Dhabi and a tranquil waterfront setting.

Developed by Aldar and overlooking the Eastern Mangroves, The Mangroves Abu Dhabi embodies LXR Hotels & Resorts' approach to creating distinctive luxury experiences deeply rooted in the character and spirit of their destination. Throughout the property, the surrounding mangroves inform the design, atmosphere and pace of the guest experience, creating a sense of place.

A Distinctive Address Between City and Nature:

The hotel offers 202 elegant guest rooms and suites, with views of the mangrove forests and the capital. Natural textures and a palette inspired by the colours of the sea, sand and trees bring the landscape into each room, providing a serene counterpoint to the energy of the city.

Service is thoughtful, intuitive and understated, with teams focused on anticipating guests' needs while giving them the space to work, connect and unwind. Wellness facilities extend this sense of retreat, including an infinity pool overlooking the waterways. A spa is set to open in 2027.

The hotel's setting also gives guests a natural starting point from which to explore Abu Dhabi. As part of LXR's Pursuit of Adventure programme, experiences include an interactive Emirati tea workshop, a private tour of Louvre Abu Dhabi and a scenic desert expedition. Complementing this is The Mangroves Exchange, a signature experience that draws directly on the Eastern Mangroves, bringing people together through a curated programme of cultural conversations, local storytelling and connection

Thoughtfully Curated Dining:

The hotel's dining venues make the most of its waterfront setting, with spaces designed to feel social and connected. Diya reimagines the traditional hotel lobby as two experiences in one. On the ground floor, guests can enjoy artisanal coffees, teas and light bites throughout the day, while at the mezzanine level is an intimate lounge bar overlooking the mangroves. Among Diya's signature offerings is 'The Jewel Box', an afternoon tea that features intricately crafted sweet and savoury creations presented in a jewellery-inspired display.

Lilia, the all-day brasserie, is rooted in the flavours of the Levant, with generous, seasonal menus designed for sharing. Live cooking stations and an abundant buffet bring a sense of theatre to breakfast, lunch and dinner, while indoor and terrace seating create a relaxed setting for every occasion.

Set beside the infinity pool and overlooking the mangroves, TAYŌ brings together Mediterranean generosity and Japanese precision in a menu built around fresh crudo, tartare, premium sushi and grilled specialities. At the heart of the experience is the raw bar, alongside signature dishes and desserts.

A Destination for Meetings and Celebrations:

Equally suited to business and social occasions, the hotel offers more than 1,400 square metres of event space, including a ballroom, dedicated conference facilities, multiple meeting rooms and a multipurpose suite. Its location close to key government institutions and business districts keeps guests connected to the capital, while the mangrove setting provides a calm and quietly secluded backdrop for meetings and celebrations.

Guy Hutchinson, president, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said,“As Hilton continues to expand its luxury footprint across the region, we are proud to debut LXR Hotels & Resorts in the UAE capital. With its cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and world-class attractions, Abu Dhabi continues to offer visitors a compelling and diverse range of experiences. Positioned between the city and one of Abu Dhabi's most important natural landscapes, The Mangroves Abu Dhabi offers something genuinely distinctive, and we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the thoughtful hospitality and sense of calm that define this outstanding property.”

“Abu Dhabi is a city with a remarkable sense of possibility, and The Mangroves offers a distinctive way to experience it,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, Hilton Luxury Brands.“The quiet presence of the Eastern Mangroves gives the hotel a character all its own, while keeping guests connected to the energy of the capital. As we grow Hilton's luxury portfolio, openings like this bring a fresh perspective to a destination and give LXR a story rooted in the place it calls home.”

Reservations can be made directly through the hotel's website or the Hilton Honors mobile app. The Mangroves Abu Dhabi, LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton's 28 world-class brands.

About LXR Hotels & Resorts:

LXR Hotels & Resorts is a global collection of 18 luxury properties that celebrate the timeless pursuit of personal adventure. Found in the world's most alluring destinations, each hand-selected property boasts its own storied past and is infused with the essence of its distinctive locale, providing a luxurious hub for the discerning adventurer. As part of its commitment to enriching the guest experience, LXR Hotels & Resorts celebrates experiential travel with the Pursuit of Adventure, a brand signature that immerses guests in authentic, curated experiences that reflect the unique culture and character of each destination. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience an inspiring stay at LXR Hotels & Resorts by booking at lxrhotels or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at hilton/lxr and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Hilton:

Hilton (Nasdaq: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,600 properties and over 1.4 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 270 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.