Desalination Contract Awards Expected To Fall To 4.5 Million M3/D Despite Record Pipeline, Finds IDRA Handbook 2026-2027
What does the 2025-26 contracting data show?
- The Gulf has slowed: conflict has severely constrained activity in the core Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets since March 2026, and large GCC tenders that once attracted four to six bidders now typically draw one to three. Plants are larger, but not cheaper: mega projects in North Africa and the rest of the Middle East averaged 325,000 m3/d in 2022-2026, up from 253,000 m3/d in 2017-2021, yet mega-plant EPC prices are approximately $1,000/m3/d, compared with $700/m3/d before the pandemic. Tariffs have held: the most competitive independent water project bids remain between $0.40/m3 and $0.50/m3. No award in the past year has beaten Dubai's Hassyan IWP benchmark of $0.365/m3.
Where is growth moving?
- Beyond the Gulf: as GCC replacement programmes near completion, growth will increasingly depend on North Africa, Asia and South America, and Morocco is now the second-largest five-year opportunity after Saudi Arabia. Industry: data centers are a new source of demand in Asia. Chile's new legislation is expected to lift seawater's share of copper mining water from 40.7% to 67.6%.
“The Gulf has stalled this year, but desalination hasn't. Underlying demand remains strong, and if delayed tenders proceed as expected, 2028 could be a record-breaking year,” comments Hugo Birch, Head of Desalination & Reuse at Global Water Intelligence.
The handbook's 39th Worldwide Desalting Inventory lists 700+ seawater and brackish desalination projects contracted in 2025-26. Its data also covers confidential projects.
The IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2026-2027 is available to subscribers:
About Global Water Intelligence
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