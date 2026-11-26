MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence's IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2026-2027 reveals that around 4.1 million m3/d of desalination capacity has been awarded so far in 2026, with the total expected to reach approximately 4.5 million m3/d by year end, down from over 6 million m3/d in 2025. The market entered 2026 with its richest ever project pipeline, but elevated risk, supply chain disruption and higher financing costs are slowing projects.

What does the 2025-26 contracting data show?



The Gulf has slowed: conflict has severely constrained activity in the core Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets since March 2026, and large GCC tenders that once attracted four to six bidders now typically draw one to three.

Plants are larger, but not cheaper: mega projects in North Africa and the rest of the Middle East averaged 325,000 m3/d in 2022-2026, up from 253,000 m3/d in 2017-2021, yet mega-plant EPC prices are approximately $1,000/m3/d, compared with $700/m3/d before the pandemic. Tariffs have held: the most competitive independent water project bids remain between $0.40/m3 and $0.50/m3. No award in the past year has beaten Dubai's Hassyan IWP benchmark of $0.365/m3.



Where is growth moving?



Beyond the Gulf: as GCC replacement programmes near completion, growth will increasingly depend on North Africa, Asia and South America, and Morocco is now the second-largest five-year opportunity after Saudi Arabia. Industry: data centers are a new source of demand in Asia. Chile's new legislation is expected to lift seawater's share of copper mining water from 40.7% to 67.6%.

“The Gulf has stalled this year, but desalination hasn't. Underlying demand remains strong, and if delayed tenders proceed as expected, 2028 could be a record-breaking year,” comments Hugo Birch, Head of Desalination & Reuse at Global Water Intelligence.

The handbook's 39th Worldwide Desalting Inventory lists 700+ seawater and brackish desalination projects contracted in 2025-26. Its data also covers confidential projects.

The IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2026-2027 is available to subscribers:

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence (GWI) is the leading publisher, market intelligence provider and events organiser for the international water industry. Project-level data is available on GWI DesalData:

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