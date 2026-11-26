For those who have struggled to put early childhood trauma into words. Available now from Spines!

Sebern F. Fisher blends personal memoir with neuroscience in "The Hidden Book of First Things," offering new hope for profound emotional recovery.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a courageous exploration of self-awareness and healing, trauma therapist Sebern F. Fisher turns the clinician's gaze inward in her new memoir, The Hidden Book of First Things. Published by Spines, this deeply personal narrative chronicles Fisher's journey to overcome the impact of early childhood maternal absence. Weaving lived experience with therapeutic wisdom, she reveals the transformative power of neurofeedback in rewiring the traumatized brain.The Hidden Book of First Things takes readers on a profound intellectual and emotional journey into the aftermath of severe attachment failure. Drawn from journals kept over many years, the book unfolds in real-time, allowing readers to experience the author's gradual awakening and her path toward neurological regulation. Fisher illuminates what many trauma survivors struggle to put into words: the pervasive sense of absence and the quiet, persistent fight for psychological continuity.As a master therapist who became a leading voice in neurofeedback, Fisher provides an unprecedented look at how the brain adapts to early trauma-and how it can be guided to heal. She chronicles her work with her therapist, Arles, who became the foundational scaffolding for her emerging sense of self. The book is not just about recovery from absence and traumatic assault, but the triumph of the life force when the brain is recognized, nurtured, and challenged to grow. Fisher's candid reflections highlight the necessity of establishing a core "Self and Other" network in the brain, a process profoundly aided by the science of neurofeedback.The Highlights:.An Insider's Perspective: A rare, first-hand account of severe developmental trauma told through the dual lens of a patient and a master clinical therapist..The Promise of Neurofeedback: Demonstrates how addressing trauma neurologically can calm the fear-driven brain, making traditional therapy more effective..The Power of Attachment: Explores the fundamental human need for connection, highlighting the transformative role of a dedicated, compassionate therapeutic relationship..A Beacon of Hope: Offers an empowering message for trauma survivors and invaluable insights for practitioners navigating the complexities of attachment failure.Author Insight: Incorporating her dual perspective as both a survivor and a healer, Fisher's work is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. "Trauma is neurological before it is psychological," Fisher explains. "I wrote this memoir to give a voice to the injured brain that cannot speak, and to show that with the right therapeutic connection and the regulating power of neurofeedback, true healing and the discovery of a whole self are entirely possible."“The Hidden Book of First Things” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author: Sebern F. Fisher, MA, is a renowned psychotherapist and neurofeedback practitioner specializing in the aftermath of neglect and abuse in early childhood. For decades, she has dedicated her career to understanding the impact of developmental trauma on the brain and advocating for neurofeedback as a crucial intervention. She is a sought-after national speaker and trains professionals worldwide on integrating neurofeedback to calm the traumatized brain. Her work continues to inspire and equip both practitioners and survivors on the path to healing.Book Details.Title: The Hidden Book of First Things.Author: Sebern F. Fisher.Publisher: Spines.ISBN: 979-8-90419-375-1.Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

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A Groundbreaking Memoir on Healing Childhood Trauma and the Power of Neurofeedback News Provided By Spines November 26, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry



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