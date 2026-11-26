DOHA, QATAR, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Circularo, a leading provider of digital trust platforms for secure document transactions and enterprise workflows, has entered into a strategic partnership with Teyseer Holding, one of Qatar's established diversified business groups, to support digital transformation initiatives across its group of companies.

The partnership agreement was signed in Doha by Abdulrahman Khalifa Al-Mannai, Board Member & Managing Director of Teyseer Holding, and Dr Josef Neumann, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Circularo. The signing marks an important milestone in Circularo's development in Qatar and its broader growth strategy across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Through this collaboration, Circularo will support Teyseer Holding in advancing its digital capabilities, modernising document-centric business processes, and strengthening the way information, approvals and business transactions are managed across its organisation. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational development and the adoption of technologies that create lasting business value.

A Strategic Partnership with Long-Term Ambitions

Established in 1968, Teyseer Holding has grown from its origins as a trading business into a diversified Qatari business group comprising 18 independent entities. Its activities span multiple sectors, including automotive, engineering, construction, industrial services, infrastructure, technology and other business services. With a substantial presence across Qatar, the Group has contributed to the country's economic and industrial development for more than five decades.

As the Group continues to modernise its operations, strengthen organisational capabilities and explore future-ready business opportunities, digital transformation represents an important part of its long-term development.

Circularo's digital trust platform provides a foundation for modernising document-driven operations, bringing together secure electronic signing, document management, collaboration, approvals and workflow automation. By enabling organisations to manage the complete lifecycle of business documents and transactions digitally, the platform helps reduce administrative friction, improve process visibility and establish more consistent, accountable ways of working.

The partnership creates an opportunity to extend these capabilities across Teyseer Holding's diverse business environment, supporting the Group's broader ambitions while taking into consideration the operational requirements of its individual companies.

"Partnering with Teyseer Holding is an exceptionally important milestone for Circularo. We see this as much more than a technology engagement; it is an opportunity to support the digital evolution of a respected Qatari business group with a remarkable history and an ambitious outlook. Our objective is to bring digital trust into the everyday business processes that connect people, organisations and transactions, helping Teyseer build more efficient, transparent and future-ready operations across its group," said Josef Neumann, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Circularo.

Supporting Qatar's Vision for a Digitally Advanced Economy

Qatar's National Vision 2030 places significant emphasis on economic diversification, innovation, human development and the advancement of a competitive, knowledge-based economy. As organisations across the country continue to embrace digital technologies, the ability to modernise business operations while maintaining security, accountability and trust is becoming increasingly important.

Teyseer Holding's commitment to modernising its operations and investing in future-ready sectors reflects this broader direction. Its chairman, Khalifa A.R. Al Mannai, has highlighted the importance of operational modernisation, investment in talent and expansion into future-oriented sectors while remaining anchored in the Group's founding values.

For Circularo, the partnership represents an opportunity to contribute to this transformation through technology that connects digital documents, business processes and trusted transactions. It also reinforces the company's commitment to supporting organisations across Qatar and the wider GCC as they progress towards more integrated and digitally enabled operating models.

A Major Milestone in Circularo's GCC Journey

The agreement with Teyseer Holding marks one of Circularo's most significant strategic milestones in Qatar and an important development in its wider GCC ambitions.

As governments and enterprises increasingly move beyond the digitisation of individual processes towards connected digital operations, Circularo continues to evolve its platform to address the broader requirements of digital trust. Its focus extends beyond electronic signatures to the orchestration of document-centric workflows, secure collaboration, identity-enabled transactions and verifiable digital records.

Through partnerships with established organisations such as Teyseer Holding, Circularo aims to build lasting relationships that support meaningful digital transformation, combining its technology expertise with the operational knowledge and ambitions of its partners.

About Teyseer Holding

Established in 1968, Teyseer Holding is a diversified Qatari business group with a long-standing contribution to the country's economic and industrial development. Originally founded by the late Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al Mannai, the Group has evolved into a conglomerate comprising 18 independent companies operating across a broad range of business sectors.

Its portfolio encompasses activities including automotive, trading, engineering, contracting, construction, industrial services, infrastructure, technology and other specialised business services. Through its companies, Teyseer serves a diverse customer base and contributes to key areas of Qatar's business and economic landscape.

Guided by a tradition of business integrity, service, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking, Teyseer Holding continues to strengthen its capabilities, modernise its operations and explore opportunities aligned with Qatar's long-term development ambitions.

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About Circularo

Circularo is a leading provider of secure eSigning and digital document management solutions, trusted by governments, enterprises and institutions across the Middle East and globally. With a focus on quality, compliance and security, Circularo enables organisations to digitise and automate their document workflows while maintaining control, accountability and trust.

Its platform brings together electronic signatures, document management, identity verification, collaboration and workflow automation, helping organisations manage digital transactions throughout their lifecycle. Circularo's technology is developed and operated in line with internationally recognised standards and regulatory frameworks, including ISO/IEC 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, eIDAS, GDPR and DESC CSP Security Standard.

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Circularo and Teyseer Holding Partner to Advance Digital Transformation Across Qatar-Based Business Group News Provided By Circularo November 26, 2026, 10:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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