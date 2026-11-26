Citipost Mail leads Investors in People Awards with four national wins

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent mail, marketing and print specialist Citipost Mail has won four awards at the Investors in People Awards 2026, making it the most recognised organisation at this year's ceremony.Named a finalist in all eight categories it entered, Citipost Mail secured UK Employer of the Year in the Platinum category for organisations with 50 to 249 employees, alongside three individual honours for its senior leadersThe awards, presented at London's Old Billingsgate on 18 November, attracted more than 300 entries from over 200 organisations across 13 countries.Citipost Mail was named UK Employer of the Year in the Platinum category (50–249 employees), while three senior leaders received individual honours:Lesley Yeomans, Deputy Managing Director, Leader of the YearHannah Elkin, Head of Human Resources, HR Person of the YearRob Bradford, founder and Managing Director, Exceptional Long-Term ContributionThe achievement follows Citipost Mail's Investors in People Platinum accreditation earlier this year. The assessment placed the company among the top 2% of organisations of a comparable size assessed by Investors in People across all sectors, with all nine performance indicators rated at the highest level.Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2026, Citipost Mail has grown into one of the UK's leading independent direct mail and print specialists, expanding its services into print, Digi-Mail and data-driven marketing.Alongside year-on-year commercial growth, the company has continued investing in attracting, developing and retaining talent. Through apprenticeships, professional qualifications, mentoring and internal progression, it has developed colleagues from junior positions into senior leadership roles.Voluntary employee turnover fell from 8.93% in 2024 to just 1.75% in 2025, while 100% of colleagues surveyed in 2026 agreed that Citipost Mail was a great place to work.Lesley Yeomans, who joined Citipost Mail in 2011 and has progressed to Deputy Managing Director, said:“These four awards are recognition of the people across Citipost Mail who make our business what it is. We have worked hard to build a culture of care, collaboration and trust where colleagues can develop their careers and take pride in the service they provide. That same commitment runs through the relationships we build with our clients.”Founder Rob Bradford, whose career in the postal industry spans Royal Mail, DHL and the establishment of Citipost Mail in 2006, added:“When I think about how far Citipost Mail has come in 20 years, it is the people behind the business who make me proudest. We have grown as an independent company by investing in expertise, nurturing talent and building lasting relationships with clients. These awards are recognition of the commitment our colleagues bring to the business every day.”Citipost Mail was shortlisted in all eight categories it entered. Investors in People judges highlighted the connection between its people strategy, business performance and client outcomes.Katherine Chapman, Chief Executive, Investors in People commented,“What I enjoy most about these awards is discovering what employers and individuals are doing in practice. Making work better takes sustained effort, and it's a joy to recognise organisations for their achievements across different aspects of everyday working life.”ENDSAbout Citipost MailCitipost Mail was founded in 2009 and has grown to become one of the UK's leading multi-channel communications and logistics providers.Serving organisations across the public and private sectors, the company delivers integrated mail, print, parcel and digital communication solutions, including hybrid mail, bulk mail, fulfilment and inbound mail management. With nationwide infrastructure and a customer-focused approach, Citipost Mail supports clients to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance the delivery of essential communications.About Investors in PeopleInvestors in People helps organisations make work better by improving the everyday practices that shape how people are led, managed, supported and developed. Delivered by experienced practitioners, its framework gives employers independent analysis, actionable feedback and a practical route to stronger workplace cultures and better long-term results. Since 1991, Investors in People Community Interest Company has worked with more than 59,000 organisations and 12 million employees across the globe.Run by Investors in People (IiP), the awards recognise employers, leaders, HR professionals and organisations that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture and people practices.The awards recognise excellence across every dimension of workplace culture, from organisational performance and leadership to people development and employee experience, making

Kate Everett

Kate Everett

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Citipost Mail Leads Investors in People Awards with Four National Wins News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 26, 2026, 10:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR



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