IA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of Success Mindset Mentorship LLC, This Success Mindset Mentor, Educator and Bestselling Author Draws on More Than 30 Years of Experience in Education and Personal DevelopmentCoralville, Iowa – Denise McCormick, M.A.E., is an internationally recognized success mindset mentor, educator, author, speaker, and consultant whose career in education and personal development spans more than 30 years. As the founder of Success Mindset Mentorship LLC, Denise helps educators, aspiring authors, and professionals overcome limiting beliefs, cultivate a growth mindset, and reach meaningful personal and professional goals. A six-time #1 international bestselling author and accomplished speaker, she is passionate about guiding others from simply surviving to truly thriving through mentorship and transformational coaching.Denise built her career in the classroom and beyond, serving as a classroom teacher, K-12 reading specialist, graduate instructor, and National Writing Project educator. She also developed graduate-level courses focused on multiple intelligences. She earned a bachelor's degree, a master's degree in reading, and additional graduate coursework through Iowa Wesleyan University, Drake University, the University of Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa. Denise is a Jack Canfield Certified Trainer in The Success Principles and a Licensed Worldwide WomanSpeak Circle Leader, and she mentors authors in achieving bestseller status. She has written seven books, with more publications in progress, and supports educators through professional development and self-care initiatives.Denise attributes her success to her faith. She recalls a defining day when, through that faith, she decided she needed to become a leader. She also credits a woman named Kathy, whom she describes as an angel throughout her life. The best career advice she ever received is that people don't care how much you know until they know how much you care. Denise carried that lesson into her classroom, where she created a culture of community from the very first day.For young women entering education and personal development, Denise encourages them to pay close attention to what they say to themselves. In her view, self-talk is where their true power lies, and learning to be empowered by it can shape everything that follows. Looking at her field today, she sees the lack of financial support that schools need as one of its biggest challenges, and she considers public education to be at risk. At the same time, she points to a remarkable opportunity. Educators now know far more about learning than ever before, and because the brain is highly malleable, she is convinced that real change is always possible.The golden rule sits at the heart of Denise's values. She is convinced that the path to world peace begins with how people treat one another every single day, and she strives to treat others the way she wishes to be treated. Her commitment to service reaches well beyond her coaching practice. She volunteers to help build libraries and promote education in Ghana, West Africa, and supports efforts to send children there to high school. This work reflects her lifelong dedication to expanding opportunity through literacy and learning.Denise's contributions have earned wide recognition. Her honors include being named among the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders for 2026, the Danforth Leadership Award, Distinguished Leaders of 2024 recognition, the Trailblazer Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association of Top Professionals, where she is a member. She has also been honored as Best-Selling Author and Coach of the Decade and received the State of Iowa Literacy Award.Through teaching, writing, speaking, and mentorship, Denise continues to inspire others to embrace their potential, lead with confidence, and create lasting impact in their communities and beyond. For the many lives she has touched in classrooms, in print, and across the world, the legacy of Denise McCormick is one of empowered minds and expanded opportunity.Learn More about Denise McCormick:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Success Mindset Mentorship LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Denise McCormick, Recognized by Influential Women, Inspires Educators and Authors to Move From Surviving to Thriving News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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