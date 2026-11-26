MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader on Thursday said why the government should trust ASHA workers when they were unwilling to trust its assurances, even as D. Nagalakshmi, state Secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, said their 10-day-old agitation at Freedom Park is not a threat to the government but an exercise of their constitutional right to demand justice.

The day-and-night protest at Freedom Park entered its 10th day on Thursday, with workers continuing to demand an increase in their remuneration.

The exchange came amid growing tensions between the government and the protesting ASHA workers, with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appealing to them to withdraw their agitation and trust the government to address their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Khader said the government's functioning and healthcare services had not been affected by the workers' absence and questioned the need for continuing the protest when deliveries and other healthcare services were proceeding normally.

"Why should we trust ASHA workers when they are not trusting us? If not for ASHA workers, are there no doctors or nurses available at hospitals? The work will continue with or without them. They themselves have shown that the work can go on without them," he said.

Pointing out that the protest had continued for 10 days, he asked whether there was any disruption in the Health Department or healthcare services in villages.

"Is there any problem in the Health Department? Is there any disruption in villages? Nothing. Deliveries are happening. Personally, as Health Minister, I feel bad. We have sympathies for them, but when they are not trusting us, why should we trust them in return?" he asked.

Referring to Tamil Nadu, Khader said ASHA workers were not present there, but that did not mean healthcare services had collapsed. He said the government was not losing patience but was disappointed with the workers' continued agitation.

He reiterated that the government had already stated that a decision on increasing their remuneration would be taken after the winter session. The government would examine whether their remuneration could be enhanced, he said.

"If they cooperate with us, we will also cooperate with them. If they honour and respect the government's work and return to their duties, I will convey their concerns to the Chief Minister. If they continue protesting and issuing warnings, why should we? Everyone will start protesting," he said.

Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi, reacting to Shivakumar's appeal to the workers to withdraw their protest, said the association had enormous trust in him but expected the government to fulfil its commitments rather than repeatedly asking them to trust it.

Thanking the Chief Minister for agreeing to hold discussions with the workers on Friday (November 27), she said the atmosphere of distrust had been created by the government's own representatives through repeated assurances that had not been fulfilled.

"You have been asking us to trust you. We are agitating because we trust you. The environment of distrust has been created by your own government representatives. The former Chief Minister has repeatedly given assurances, but the government has proved that it cannot be trusted. We have enormous trust in you. Be a true brother. You say that you understand our pain," she said.

Pointing out that Thursday was Constitution Day, she defended the agitation as a legitimate democratic exercise and said workers had no other means to bring their grievances to the government's attention.

"Our agitation is not a threat. Today is Constitution Day. In a democracy, agitation is our right. Otherwise, how are we supposed to approach you? We are not threatening the government. We are demanding our legitimate rights," she said.

On the responsibility of the Union government in enhancing their remuneration, Nagalakshmi said both the Centre and the state government were responsible for the injustice faced by ASHA workers. She said the scheme was launched around 20 years ago and their remuneration had remained largely unchanged despite rising inflation.

She alleged that the BJP-led Union government had failed to implement the promised hike despite Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announcing an increase. The association had submitted memorandums to all MPs from Karnataka, seeking their intervention, and had warned of a large-scale nationwide protest against the Centre, she said.

However, she cautioned the state government against shifting the entire responsibility to the Centre, pointing out that the Congress manifesto had also made commitments to ASHA workers.

"Just because you point fingers at the Centre, you cannot forget your promises. How long do they want to hold discussions? Our demands do not involve huge sums of money. They can be easily accommodated. This does not require days or years," she said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, said the government would address all issues concerning the protesting ASHA workers and that he stood by the government on the matter.