MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India and Turkey on Thursday held discussions on bilateral ties and also regional as well as global developments. The discussions were held during a meeting between Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Turkey's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci in New Delhi on Thursday.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met Ms. Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. They held discussions on regional and global developments along with India-Turkey relations in various areas," the MEA posted on X after the meeting.

Ekinci is currently on an official visit to India to attend 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Friday. As a host, India will discuss future policy direction for IORA with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The theme for India's IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, a statement released by the MEA mentioned.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, UAE and Yemen.

The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK and the US.

The COM is the highest decision-making body of the Association and includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. The COM provides the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA, and its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among member states, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association, according to the official statement.