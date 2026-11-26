New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Seychelles counterpart Barry Faure on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting in the national capital on Thursday, where the two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties centred on the welfare of their citizens. During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about enhancing collaboration within the IORA framework alongside key regional issues. Faure is currently on an official visit to India to attend the 25th edition of the IORA Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, which is slated to take place in New Delhi on Friday.

Following his meeting with the visiting dignitary, Jaishankar shared an update on X, stating, "Delighted to meet FM Barry Faure of Seychelles. IORA 50 Years India-Seychelles. Reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening our people-centric partnership focusing on health, connectivity, skilling, energy, cyber and AI. Also discussed cooperation in IORA and regional issues. Vision MAHASAGAR." Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accorded a warm welcome to the Seychelles minister upon his arrival in the capital to participate in the meeting. In a post on X, the MEA said, "Warm welcome to a trusted partner in the Indian Ocean Region! Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure, arrives in New Delhi to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting."

New Delhi will host the 25th IORA Council of Ministers gathering on Friday to discuss the grouping's strategic trajectory, focusing on assessing existing regional mechanisms and exploring fresh avenues for joint initiatives. India's stewardship as IORA Chair for the 2025-2027 term is anchored around the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". According to an official release from the MEA, this high-level gathering, bringing together ministers and senior delegates from the bloc's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, takes place at a pivotal moment for the broader Indo-Pacific landscape. "The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA noted in its statement.

The grouping's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Meanwhile, the bloc's 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK and the US. (ANI)