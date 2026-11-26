Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated 22 national highway and road projects worth over Rs 8,700 crore in Kolaghat, West Bengal on Thursday, announcing an additional Rs 1 lakh crore infrastructure package for the state. Addressing a gathering at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Gadkari underlined the Central government's commitment to transforming the state's transport network, noting that projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already in progress.“It's Modi ji and my responsibility to change Bengal's picture. Rs 2 lakh crore projects are already going on. I promise to you today, I announced Rs 1 lakh crore projects for West Bengal,” Nitin Gadkari said.

The projects launched and initiated during the event cover the expansion and upgrading of key highway corridors, bridges, flyovers, and bypasses aimed at easing traffic congestion and strengthening regional connectivity in West Bengal. Earlier today, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh expressed hope for fresh infrastructure announcements and progress on pending highway projects ahead of Nitin Gadkari's visit to the state, describing him as "Vishwakarma" and saying that he never disappoints. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said Gadkari had previously sanctioned funds and announced several projects, including major highways and greenfield roads, but the earlier state government had not extended the required cooperation for their implementation.

Praising the Union Minister's approach towards infrastructure development, Ghosh said, "Respected Nitin Gadkari ji, whom we consider Vishwakarma. Wherever he lays his hands, he transforms it." He added that Gadkari had provided substantial funds and schemes for West Bengal in the past, but the projects could not progress as expected due to a lack of cooperation from the then state government. "However, the government at that time did not extend cooperation," he said. Ghosh said the present BJP government wanted to accelerate development and that Gadkari's visit would be significant for the state. "Now we have a double-engine government, and we also want development to happen day and night. Receiving Gadkari ji's blessings and having him visit personally is a very big achievement for us. It will bring substantial benefits in the future. The second bridge at Farakka is also going to be inaugurated, and several other projects will be inaugurated as well as announced," he said.

Referring to the proposed infrastructure development, Ghosh mentioned the Kharagpur-Morgram greenfield road and another major highway route connecting Siliguri and Kharagpur towards Kashi. He said these projects had been announced earlier but required land availability and cooperation from the state government for implementation. He also referred to the second bridge over the Kansai River, connecting Medinipur and Kharagpur, saying he had secured a sanction of Rs 304 crore for the project around three years ago, but work was only now beginning. "Regarding the second bridge over the Kansai River, which connects Medinipur and Kharagpur, I had secured a sanction of Rs 304 crore from him three years ago. The work was not starting earlier, but it is now beginning. These are all essential projects needed to take Bengal forward. This infrastructure will be developed, and Nitin Gadkari ji is keeping a close eye on it," he said. (ANI)