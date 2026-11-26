Christchurch [New Zealand], November 26 (ANI): India and New Zealand will look to settle their opening-Test stalemate when they meet in the second and final match of the series at Hagley Oval from Friday, with both teams hoping for a more sporting surface and India particularly keen to strengthen their World Test Championship (WTC) final prospects. The opening Test at Wellington's Basin Reserve ended in a tame draw after the pitch offered little assistance to the bowlers, leaving the series finely poised at 0-0. However, the Christchurch surface is expected to provide a considerably different challenge, with its characteristic bounce and early assistance for fast bowlers likely to bring the pacers into the contest. With the match carrying significant implications for the WTC standings, India cannot afford another missed opportunity. They are currently fourth with 50 percentage points, behind South Africa (75), Australia (69.23) and New Zealand (66.67). The top two teams at the end of the 2025-27 cycle will qualify for the WTC final, scheduled to be played at The Oval in London from June 9-13, 2027. India, who have featured in two previous finals but lost on both occasions, will need a strong finish to the cycle, making a victory in Christchurch particularly important. India's bowling resources and the workload of their fast bowlers will be among the key talking points ahead of the encounter. Jasprit Bumrah bowled 49 overs in the opening Test, his fourth-highest workload in a Test match, while Prasidh Krishna sent down 45 overs, a career high, and Akash Deep bowled 43, equalling his personal best. All three fast bowlers have dealt with injuries this year, and Bumrah was playing his first significant red-ball match of 2026. According to CricViz statistics, Bumrah has taken 36 wickets at an average of 22.8 in nine Tests since 2025, but his effectiveness has varied considerably depending on the opposition's batting position. The Indian pace spearhead averages 36.36 against specialist batters (positions 1-7), compared to just 7.64 against the lower order. His average is also considerably better in the first innings (19.93) than in the second (34.71). His top-end pace has also dipped, with only 15 per cent of his deliveries in away Tests since 2023 crossing 140 kph, compared to 32 per cent between 2018 and 2022. Mohammed Siraj, who has been left out of the playing XI in recent matches, remains an important option given his ability to shoulder a heavy workload. However, India's team combination presents a selection dilemma, particularly with Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep having featured alongside Bumrah and Krishna in the opening Test. The other major selection question revolves around Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first Test and was replaced by Washington Sundar. Sundar made a useful contribution in the opening innings, but there could be a debate over whether India should bring back the experienced all-rounder for the series decider.

New Zealand, meanwhile, face a decision over their pace combination, with Jacob Duffy and Matt Fisher competing for a place in the playing XI. Duffy endured an expensive outing in Wellington, conceding more than 200 runs, while Blair Tickner's injury has further complicated the hosts' selection plans. Kyle Jamieson's workload will also need careful management as New Zealand look to exploit the conditions at Hagley Oval. The Christchurch pitch is traditionally among the quicker and bouncier surfaces in the country, offering assistance to fast bowlers early before becoming more conducive to batting. Rain in the lead-up to the match and unusually high temperatures during the preparation period could also influence the nature of the surface, with moisture potentially creating uneven bounce as the game progresses. India, however, have some encouraging memories of playing at the venue. Shubman Gill scored 287 runs in a first-class match at Hagley Oval in 2020, including an unbeaten 204, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel have also registered first-class centuries at the ground during the tour match. The contest between the batters and New Zealand's bowling attack could also throw up some interesting individual match-ups. Rishabh Pant has scored 113 runs off 134 deliveries against Glenn Phillips in Test cricket, having been dismissed only once. Washington Sundar, meanwhile, has troubled New Zealand's middle order, dismissing Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell three times each. At the top of the order, the performances of KL Rahul and Tom Latham will be crucial to their respective teams' prospects. Both are experienced openers who will be expected to negotiate the new ball and provide their middle orders with a solid foundation. Rahul enters the contest with confidence after scoring a century in the opening Test, while Latham will be keen to bounce back after managing a pair in Wellington. With New Zealand looking to make home conditions count and India desperate for maximum WTC points, the Christchurch encounter promises to be a much more demanding examination of both sides' batting and bowling resources. (ANI)