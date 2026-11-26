Planning for road trip? Explore 5 of the most beautiful roads in India for bike and car travel, featuring breathtaking mountain views, scenic landscapes, winding routes and unforgettable journeys.

Going on a road trip across India in your own car or bike is a whole different vibe. Wide roads paired with breathtaking natural scenery make the journey totally stress-free. Sometimes, poor planning lands us on terrible roads, leaving us completely exhausted.

You might even feel like never going on a road trip again. But some places pull you back time and again simply because the roads are that stunning. Love long drives in cars or going full throttle on a bike? Here are the top 5 most beautiful routes in India just for you.

A trip isn't just about the destination; the journey needs to be scenic too. Cruising on smooth, wide roads winding through high valleys, cascading waterfalls, snow-capped mountains, coastal stretches, and dense forests is true luxury. These five destinations offer the perfect blend of everything. You can hit these spots on a bike or in a car.

Want to ride on a dream road? Take the route from Manali to Leh. This road feels like it was custom-built for India's most passionate bikers. Every year, lakhs of youngsters rev up their sports bikes and head here. Snow-capped mountains, massive valleys, and freezing mountain air make this ride truly epic. You get to witness Ladakh's famous passes while cruising along the Manali-Leh stretch. Riding through these towering mountains is a must-do experience. The raw natural beauty here instantly wipes away any fatigue.

Best time: June to September is the sweet spot for a Manali to Leh road trip.

If Manali-Leh feels too far, you can hit the Chennai-Puducherry route in the neighboring state. The coastal road here is simply awesome. What makes this route special is having the sea on one side, lush greenery all around, and the sun reflecting off the water, making the entire stretch gorgeous. You get uninterrupted sea views throughout the drive. The cool sea breeze is incredibly refreshing. As you drive further, you'll come across beautiful spots filled with natural charm. It's perfect for a weekend getaway.

Best time:October to February.

This one is much closer. If you're craving a weekend long drive on your bike, the Bengaluru to Ooty route is a solid choice. The coolest part about the road from Bengaluru to Ooty is the 36 hairpin bends. Young bikers flock here in groups just for the thrill of these turns. Plus, the route cuts through the Mudumalai National Park, adding more fun to the ride. Tea estates line both sides of the road, and you'll spot waterfalls halfway through, along with crystal-clear lakes. The road trip takes about six hours. You don't even need to pack heavy meals or water, as there are plenty of pit stops along the way serving everything you need.

Best time:October to June.

A road trip from Guwahati to Tawang in Northeast India is an incredibly beautiful experience. The route is lush green throughout, and the views are something you'll always remember. But keep one thing in mind before you start this journey: both Indian and foreign nationals need an Inner Line Permit to enter Arunachal Pradesh. You can cover the distance from Guwahati to Tawang in about 14 hours.

Best time: March to October.

The route from Manali to Shimla via Mandi is famous for its stunning mountain drive. A smooth road flanked by towering rocks on one side and high mountains with deep gorges on the other makes this route perfect for exploring by car or bike.

Himachal Tourism buses run from Manali to Shimla, but if you want to soak in the route's natural beauty at your own pace, driving a car or riding a bike gives you the best experience. Once you leave Shimla, the NH-88 links up with NH-21. About 33 kilometers from Shimla, a gorgeous stretch leads you to Shalaghat.

Along the way, you can grab a bite at several local dhabas, which even serve Punjabi meals. Drive about 51 kilometers further, and you'll hit Darlaghat and then Baga. Throughout the trip, the mountains are paired with lush vegetation and scenic landscapes. The twisting and turning roads add an extra thrill to the ride. This route is also a massive hit among photography enthusiasts.