MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Uzbekistan para-athlete Mokhigul Khamdamova has been disqualified from the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games after testing positive for the prohibited substance Drostanolone, with her fourth-place finish in the women's discus throw and season-best performance in shot put also annulled, the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) announced.

Khamdamova returned an adverse analytical finding in an in-competition urine sample collected on October 22, 2026, during the women's shot put F55/56/57 final. Drostanolone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, features under Category S1.1 of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) 2026 Prohibited List and is classified as a non-specified substance prohibited at all times.

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the APC on November 4, pending the resolution of her case. She subsequently admitted to anti-doping rule violations under Articles 2.1 (Presence) and 2.2 (Use) of the APC Anti-Doping Rules and waived her right to a hearing before the APC Anti-Doping Committee.

Under the applicable regulations, all medals, titles, ranking points and prizes earned by Khamdamova in connection with the Games stand automatically forfeited. Although she did not win a medal at the continental para-sport event, the disqualification has resulted in the cancellation of two significant performances.

Her Games-record effort of 31.85 metres in the women's discus throw F56/57, which earned her fourth place, has been annulled. Her season-best performance of 9.42 metres in the women's shot put F55/56/57 final has also been disqualified.

The APC further stated that Khamdamova had accepted the consequences imposed by the committee and irrevocably waived any further right to contest or challenge the anti-doping violations or the sanctions arising from them.

Her case has now been formally referred to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Para Athletics, which will determine whether to impose a further period of ineligibility extending beyond the Asian Para Games under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The APC reiterated that athletes are personally responsible for any prohibited substance, its metabolites, or markers detected in their samples, whether used intentionally or unintentionally.

The committee also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a doping-free sporting environment, stating that its anti-doping regulations are implemented in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code.