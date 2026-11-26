Rightcliq Expands Pest Control Service In Bangalore For Cockroaches, Termites And Bed Bugs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RightCliq has widened its home pest Control Service in Bangalore city to cover three of the most common household infestations. Treatments use herbal products and are carried out by government licensed technicians, with a 90-day service warranty.
Bengaluru, India – November 10, 2025 – RightCliq, a home services company,has expanded its pest control service in Bangalore to cover ten categories of residential and commercial pest problems. Cockroaches, termites and bed bugs, among the most common complaints in city homes, remain the focus of the expansion, supported by treatments for rodents, mosquitoes, flies, birds and general household pests.
Pest problems are common in densely built urban areas, where shared walls, drains and utility shafts let insects and rodents move between units. Each infestation needs a different method, so the expanded offering assigns a dedicated treatment approach to each pest type.
Pest control categories now available in Bangalore
.General pest control: treatment for common household pests such as cockroaches, ants and spiders, covering inspection, targeted treatment and preventive measures for both visible and hidden pest areas.
.Rodent control: treatment for rats and mice, including sealing entry points, trapping, removal of droppings and sanitisation of affected areas, with advice on preventing return.
.Termite control: inspection and treatment using soil treatment and wood impregnation, with follow-up inspections for long-term protection of wooden structures.
.Bed bug treatment: removal of infestations from mattresses, furniture and hidden crevices using heat treatment and specialised products, with guidance on preventing recurrence.
.Mosquito control: fogging, larviciding and source reduction for indoor and outdoor areas.
.Fly control: traps, baits and treatments that also identify and remove breeding sources, for homes and commercial spaces.
.Cockroach control: gel baits and targeted spraying in cracks, crevices and other hidden areas, with maintenance advice.
.Bird control: humane measures such as netting, spikes and repellents, along with cleaning of areas affected by droppings.
.Fumigation services: full-property treatment for severe infestations, with safety measures and a post-treatment inspection.
.Eco-friendly pest control: natural and organic methods suited to households with children and pets, focused on long-term prevention.
Every job begins with an inspection to identify the pest, entry points and extent of the problem. A treatment plan follows, with guidance for households on preparation before the visit and precautions afterwards. All technicians are government licensed, and completed treatments are backed by a 90-day warranty, with a repeat visit arranged if the same pest returns within that period.
Why professional treatment is preferred over DIY methods
Professional teams use specialised equipment and products and can find hidden infestations that over-the-counter sprays often miss. Removing disease-carrying pests lowers health risks, which matters most for people with allergies or respiratory conditions. Repeated DIY purchases add up, while regular professional treatment can prevent costly damage to wood, wiring and furnishings. Treatment plans can also be customised by pest type, area and visit frequency.
How to book
The service is available for apartments, independent houses, rental homes and commercial spaces across Bangalore.
1.Visit and select the pest control service.
2.Enter the pest type, property type, area and preferred visit date.
3.After confirmation, a licensed technician visits at the chosen time for inspection and treatment.
About RightCliq
RightCliq is a home services company that provides appliance repair, plumbing, painting, civil work, carpentry, cleaning and pest control through trained professionals. Operating in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR, the company offers doorstep service with transparent scheduling and a warranty on completed work. Its services are booked through its website, which lists service pages for each city.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Smita Jain
Telephone: +91-888-400-9090
Email:...
Website:
Bengaluru, India – November 10, 2025 – RightCliq, a home services company,has expanded its pest control service in Bangalore to cover ten categories of residential and commercial pest problems. Cockroaches, termites and bed bugs, among the most common complaints in city homes, remain the focus of the expansion, supported by treatments for rodents, mosquitoes, flies, birds and general household pests.
Pest problems are common in densely built urban areas, where shared walls, drains and utility shafts let insects and rodents move between units. Each infestation needs a different method, so the expanded offering assigns a dedicated treatment approach to each pest type.
Pest control categories now available in Bangalore
.General pest control: treatment for common household pests such as cockroaches, ants and spiders, covering inspection, targeted treatment and preventive measures for both visible and hidden pest areas.
.Rodent control: treatment for rats and mice, including sealing entry points, trapping, removal of droppings and sanitisation of affected areas, with advice on preventing return.
.Termite control: inspection and treatment using soil treatment and wood impregnation, with follow-up inspections for long-term protection of wooden structures.
.Bed bug treatment: removal of infestations from mattresses, furniture and hidden crevices using heat treatment and specialised products, with guidance on preventing recurrence.
.Mosquito control: fogging, larviciding and source reduction for indoor and outdoor areas.
.Fly control: traps, baits and treatments that also identify and remove breeding sources, for homes and commercial spaces.
.Cockroach control: gel baits and targeted spraying in cracks, crevices and other hidden areas, with maintenance advice.
.Bird control: humane measures such as netting, spikes and repellents, along with cleaning of areas affected by droppings.
.Fumigation services: full-property treatment for severe infestations, with safety measures and a post-treatment inspection.
.Eco-friendly pest control: natural and organic methods suited to households with children and pets, focused on long-term prevention.
Every job begins with an inspection to identify the pest, entry points and extent of the problem. A treatment plan follows, with guidance for households on preparation before the visit and precautions afterwards. All technicians are government licensed, and completed treatments are backed by a 90-day warranty, with a repeat visit arranged if the same pest returns within that period.
Why professional treatment is preferred over DIY methods
Professional teams use specialised equipment and products and can find hidden infestations that over-the-counter sprays often miss. Removing disease-carrying pests lowers health risks, which matters most for people with allergies or respiratory conditions. Repeated DIY purchases add up, while regular professional treatment can prevent costly damage to wood, wiring and furnishings. Treatment plans can also be customised by pest type, area and visit frequency.
How to book
The service is available for apartments, independent houses, rental homes and commercial spaces across Bangalore.
1.Visit and select the pest control service.
2.Enter the pest type, property type, area and preferred visit date.
3.After confirmation, a licensed technician visits at the chosen time for inspection and treatment.
About RightCliq
RightCliq is a home services company that provides appliance repair, plumbing, painting, civil work, carpentry, cleaning and pest control through trained professionals. Operating in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore, Pune and Delhi NCR, the company offers doorstep service with transparent scheduling and a warranty on completed work. Its services are booked through its website, which lists service pages for each city.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Smita Jain
Telephone: +91-888-400-9090
Email:...
Website:
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