Punarvi Energies Crosses 10,000 Solar Installations Milestone, Expands Agricultural Solar Water Pump Operations Across Telangana
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, India: Punarvi Energies Limited, an MNRE-approved and ISO 9001-certified Solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company headquartered in Secunderabad, has announced that it has crossed 10,000 completed solar installations while expanding its turnkey solar water pumping operations across all districts of Telangana.
The expansion comes in response to growing demand from agricultural estates, rural farms, and commercial facilities seeking dependable daytime irrigation without diesel generator expenses or grid-voltage interruptions. Over the past 15 years, Punarvi Energies has delivered residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar plants, megawatt-scale EPC installations, and agricultural solar pumping systems across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Under the expanded Telangana rollout, the company's engineering teams from its Tirumalagiri headquarters and Cherlapally operational unit are conducting site-specific hydraulic and solar assessments-evaluating borewell depth, total dynamic head, daily discharge requirements, and Tier-1 photovoltaic module sizing.
"Crossing 10,000 completed solar projects reflects the growing shift toward clean, self-reliant energy across both urban Hyderabad and rural Telangana," said a spokesperson for Punarvi Energies Limited. "Expanding our dedicated solar water pump engineering capacity ensures farmers and agro-enterprises receive reliable, end-to-end execution from survey through commissioning."
Additional technical details on the company's solar water pumping systems are available at
About Punarvi Energies Limited:
Established in Hyderabad, Punarvi Energies Limited is an ISO 9001-certified Solar EPC provider delivering residential, commercial, and industrial solar power plants, solar water pumps, solar water heaters, LED street lighting, and solar fencing across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For more information, visit
The expansion comes in response to growing demand from agricultural estates, rural farms, and commercial facilities seeking dependable daytime irrigation without diesel generator expenses or grid-voltage interruptions. Over the past 15 years, Punarvi Energies has delivered residential, commercial, and industrial rooftop solar plants, megawatt-scale EPC installations, and agricultural solar pumping systems across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Under the expanded Telangana rollout, the company's engineering teams from its Tirumalagiri headquarters and Cherlapally operational unit are conducting site-specific hydraulic and solar assessments-evaluating borewell depth, total dynamic head, daily discharge requirements, and Tier-1 photovoltaic module sizing.
"Crossing 10,000 completed solar projects reflects the growing shift toward clean, self-reliant energy across both urban Hyderabad and rural Telangana," said a spokesperson for Punarvi Energies Limited. "Expanding our dedicated solar water pump engineering capacity ensures farmers and agro-enterprises receive reliable, end-to-end execution from survey through commissioning."
Additional technical details on the company's solar water pumping systems are available at
About Punarvi Energies Limited:
Established in Hyderabad, Punarvi Energies Limited is an ISO 9001-certified Solar EPC provider delivering residential, commercial, and industrial solar power plants, solar water pumps, solar water heaters, LED street lighting, and solar fencing across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For more information, visit
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