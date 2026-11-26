Bikewo Proposes To Invest Up To INR 150 Crore In Green Drive Mobility With A Fleet Of 10,000 Electric Two-Wheelers And 5,000 Electric Trucks Across India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, November 26, 2026: Further to the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced on October 27, 2026, the Board of Directors of BikeWo Green Tech Limited (“BikeWo”) has approved an investment of approximately ₹15 crore towards the acquisition of a 25% equity stake in Green Drive Auto Services Private Limited, operating as Green Drive Mobility, through subscription to its equity shares.
The investment marks a significant step towards implementing BikeWo's previously announced intent to progressively invest up to ₹150 crore in Green Drive Mobility over the coming years, subject to mutually agreed commercial terms, business requirements, necessary approvals and definitive arrangements. The initial investment is expected to be completed within 60 working days, as disclosed to the National Stock Exchange of India.
The proposed investments are intended to support Green Drive Mobility's national expansion, fleet deployment, technology development, operational infrastructure and institutional logistics business.
As part of this strategic collaboration, the companies share a long-term ambition of scaling their electric logistics operations to a fleet of 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric trucks across India. The electric two-wheelers will cater to the growing demand from e-commerce, quick commerce, hyperlocal delivery and last-mile logistics segments. The electric trucks will serve institutional freight, retail distribution, FMCG, industrial logistics, warehouse connectivity and intercity transportation.
Green Drive Mobility has an established presence in India's electric logistics ecosystem, with a previously reported fleet of over 350 electric trucks and approximately 8,000 electric two-wheelers. Its truck logistics clientele includes More Retail, DHL and Gati, among others.
The collaboration will address the entire logistics value chain, covering first-mile collection, mid-mile distribution, last-mile deliveries, intercity transportation, long-haul logistics and dedicated institutional fleet solutions. Green Drive Mobility will leverage its established operational network, enterprise relationships and technology-enabled fleet management platform to enhance operational efficiency, vehicle utilisation and fleet scalability, supported by telematics and charging infrastructure.
By combining BikeWo's investment capabilities, fleet ownership strategy and institutional partnerships with Green Drive Mobility's operational infrastructure and electric logistics expertise, the companies aim to build a comprehensive EV-as-a-Service and Logistics-as-a-Service platform serving e-commerce, retail, FMCG, quick commerce, manufacturing and organised logistics sectors.
Hiten Pal Saklani, Chief Executive Officer, BikeWo Green Tech Limited, said:“We see significant opportunities in electrifying India's commercial transportation ecosystem, from last-mile delivery to mid-mile distribution and long-haul logistics. The Board's approval of the initial investment in Green Drive Mobility marks an important step in our strategic collaboration and reflects our confidence in the company's operational capabilities and the growing demand for integrated electric mobility solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate fleet deployment, strengthen institutional relationships and build a commercially scalable electric mobility and green logistics ecosystem across India.”
Ala Harikrishna, Founder and CEO, Green Drive Mobility, said:“This strategic collaboration with BikeWo marks an important milestone in Green Drive Mobility's growth journey. Our ambition to scale to a fleet of 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric trucks reflects the scale of opportunity we see across India's commercial electric mobility and logistics sector. With our established enterprise relationships, technology platform and operational capabilities, we are well positioned to accelerate our national expansion. Together, we aim to build one of India's leading integrated EV-as-a-Service and Logistics-as-a-Service platforms, delivering sustainable and technology-enabled transportation solutions at scale.”
About BikeWo Green Tech Limited
BikeWo Green Tech Limited is building an integrated electric mobility and logistics platform focused on fleet ownership, leasing, operations, logistics infrastructure and institutional transportation. The Company is pursuing strategic investments and collaborations to expand its presence across India's electric mobility ecosystem.
About Green Drive Mobility
Founded in 2020, Green Drive Mobility, operated by Green Drive Auto Services Private Limited, is a technology-enabled electric mobility and logistics services company providing EV-as-a-Service, Fleet-as-a-Service, Delivery-as-a-Service, vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions.
Operating across multiple Indian cities, the company serves institutional customers across e-commerce, retail, quick commerce and logistics. Its integrated platform combines electric vehicles, drivers, fleet management technology, telematics, charging infrastructure and operational services to support sustainable transportation.
The investment marks a significant step towards implementing BikeWo's previously announced intent to progressively invest up to ₹150 crore in Green Drive Mobility over the coming years, subject to mutually agreed commercial terms, business requirements, necessary approvals and definitive arrangements. The initial investment is expected to be completed within 60 working days, as disclosed to the National Stock Exchange of India.
The proposed investments are intended to support Green Drive Mobility's national expansion, fleet deployment, technology development, operational infrastructure and institutional logistics business.
As part of this strategic collaboration, the companies share a long-term ambition of scaling their electric logistics operations to a fleet of 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric trucks across India. The electric two-wheelers will cater to the growing demand from e-commerce, quick commerce, hyperlocal delivery and last-mile logistics segments. The electric trucks will serve institutional freight, retail distribution, FMCG, industrial logistics, warehouse connectivity and intercity transportation.
Green Drive Mobility has an established presence in India's electric logistics ecosystem, with a previously reported fleet of over 350 electric trucks and approximately 8,000 electric two-wheelers. Its truck logistics clientele includes More Retail, DHL and Gati, among others.
The collaboration will address the entire logistics value chain, covering first-mile collection, mid-mile distribution, last-mile deliveries, intercity transportation, long-haul logistics and dedicated institutional fleet solutions. Green Drive Mobility will leverage its established operational network, enterprise relationships and technology-enabled fleet management platform to enhance operational efficiency, vehicle utilisation and fleet scalability, supported by telematics and charging infrastructure.
By combining BikeWo's investment capabilities, fleet ownership strategy and institutional partnerships with Green Drive Mobility's operational infrastructure and electric logistics expertise, the companies aim to build a comprehensive EV-as-a-Service and Logistics-as-a-Service platform serving e-commerce, retail, FMCG, quick commerce, manufacturing and organised logistics sectors.
Hiten Pal Saklani, Chief Executive Officer, BikeWo Green Tech Limited, said:“We see significant opportunities in electrifying India's commercial transportation ecosystem, from last-mile delivery to mid-mile distribution and long-haul logistics. The Board's approval of the initial investment in Green Drive Mobility marks an important step in our strategic collaboration and reflects our confidence in the company's operational capabilities and the growing demand for integrated electric mobility solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate fleet deployment, strengthen institutional relationships and build a commercially scalable electric mobility and green logistics ecosystem across India.”
Ala Harikrishna, Founder and CEO, Green Drive Mobility, said:“This strategic collaboration with BikeWo marks an important milestone in Green Drive Mobility's growth journey. Our ambition to scale to a fleet of 10,000 electric two-wheelers and 5,000 electric trucks reflects the scale of opportunity we see across India's commercial electric mobility and logistics sector. With our established enterprise relationships, technology platform and operational capabilities, we are well positioned to accelerate our national expansion. Together, we aim to build one of India's leading integrated EV-as-a-Service and Logistics-as-a-Service platforms, delivering sustainable and technology-enabled transportation solutions at scale.”
About BikeWo Green Tech Limited
BikeWo Green Tech Limited is building an integrated electric mobility and logistics platform focused on fleet ownership, leasing, operations, logistics infrastructure and institutional transportation. The Company is pursuing strategic investments and collaborations to expand its presence across India's electric mobility ecosystem.
About Green Drive Mobility
Founded in 2020, Green Drive Mobility, operated by Green Drive Auto Services Private Limited, is a technology-enabled electric mobility and logistics services company providing EV-as-a-Service, Fleet-as-a-Service, Delivery-as-a-Service, vehicle leasing and fleet management solutions.
Operating across multiple Indian cities, the company serves institutional customers across e-commerce, retail, quick commerce and logistics. Its integrated platform combines electric vehicles, drivers, fleet management technology, telematics, charging infrastructure and operational services to support sustainable transportation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment