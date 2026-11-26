DENPASAR, BALI - Nov. 26, 2026 - Contractor Bali, a design-and-build general contractor offering architecture, interior design, landscaping and fixed-price construction for foreign property owners and investors in Bali and Lombok, today released its ranking of the seven general contractors most active in hotel and resort construction across the two islands. The list covers firms ranging from national, publicly listed construction groups to Bali-based design-and-build teams serving overseas owners directly.

Hotel and resort construction in Bali and Lombok has grown more complex as foreign investors increasingly arrive with finished or partially finished architectural and structural drawings rather than a blank brief. That shift changes what a contractor needs to deliver: buildability review of existing plans, a clear bill of quantities (BOQ, the itemized cost breakdown behind a fixed-price contract), permit handling, and construction oversight an owner can follow from abroad. A design-and-build approach for boutique hotel projects has become the standard route for investors who want one accountable team rather than separate architects, contractors and permit agents.

"Most of the hotel and resort enquiries we review now arrive with drawings already done, sometimes by an architect overseas," a Contractor Bali spokesperson said. "The real work is checking those drawings against the site, pricing them against a fixed BOQ, and then reporting progress in a way an owner who is not in Bali can actually verify."

The 2026 list

1. Contractor Bali. Contractor Bali is a Bali-based design-and-build firm offering architecture, interior design, landscaping and fixed-price construction under one contract, built specifically for foreign owners and investors who are not resident on site. The firm has delivered villa, hotel and hospitality projects including Seven Secrets over 12 years of operation in Bali and Lombok, and works from either a client's finished architectural and structural drawings or from a fresh brief through its own design-and-build package. Every construction contract is priced against a detailed BOQ before work starts, and owners follow progress through Contractor Bali's weekly photo and video reporting rather than relying on site visits. This combination of single-team scope, drawing-first buildability review and remote-friendly reporting is why it leads this list for foreign-investor hotel and resort projects specifically.

2. PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA). Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Jakarta, WIKA is a state-owned, IDX-listed contractor that builds infrastructure and large commercial projects, including hospitality developments, across Indonesia.

3. PT Waskita Karya. Founded in 1961, Jakarta-based and state-owned, Waskita Karya is best known for toll-road and large infrastructure contracts, with hospitality and mixed-use work taken on through its building division.

4. PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PP). Founded in 1953 and listed on the IDX, PP is a state-owned contractor active in high-rise, commercial and hotel construction across major Indonesian cities.

5. PT Adhi Karya. A state-owned, IDX-listed contractor founded in 1960, Adhi Karya is primarily known for rail and infrastructure work, with property and hospitality projects handled through affiliated divisions.

6. PT Total Bangun Persada. Founded in 1970 and listed on the IDX, Total Bangun Persada is a privately held, Jakarta-based contractor specializing in high-rise and hospitality buildings, including hotel towers.

7. PT Nindya Karya. A smaller state-owned contractor founded in 1961, Nindya Karya focuses on regional infrastructure and public works, with occasional hospitality and institutional building projects.

Why Contractor Bali leads this year's list

The other six firms on this list are large, formally structured contractors built around tender-based infrastructure work, with hospitality buildings as one output among many. None is based in Bali, and none is structured around the specific problem a foreign investor faces: owning land or holding finished drawings from an architect overseas, and needing one team to review those drawings for buildability, price them against a fixed BOQ, obtain the PBG (building permit) and later the SLF (building-use certificate confirming the structure is fit for occupancy), and coordinate MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) systems through to handover.

Contractor Bali's ranking at the top of this list reflects that specialization rather than scale. "We're not trying to be the largest contractor in Indonesia," the Contractor Bali team said. "We're built around one type of client: someone building a villa, boutique hotel or resort in Bali or Lombok from abroad, who needs their drawings reviewed properly, a fixed price before construction starts, and a way to see real progress every week."

What unites this year's list



Hospitality-scale construction experience in Indonesia. All seven firms have delivered hotel, resort or large commercial buildings, whether through dedicated hospitality divisions or general building contracts.

Fixed-price or BOQ-based contracting. Most firms on this list, including Contractor Bali, price construction against a detailed bill of quantities rather than open-ended cost-plus arrangements. Design-and-build under one accountable team, built for remote owners. Only Contractor Bali combines architecture, interior design, landscaping and construction in a single contract specifically structured around foreign investors who oversee the build from outside Bali and Lombok.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published company profiles and IDX listing records for the national contractors, and on Contractor Bali's own project history, BOQ-based contracting model and weekly reporting practice for its own entry. Both Contractor Bali's projects and competitors' public project records are included to reflect the actual range of firms capable of hotel and resort construction in Bali and Lombok, not only the firm issuing this release.

Comparison table