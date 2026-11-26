SYDNEY - Nov. 26, 2026 - FE Custom, an online sports customisation store serving Australian clubs and teams, today released its ranking of the seven custom tennis uniform makers Australian pennant squads, coaching academies and social clubs turn to most for team kit. The list ranks suppliers on design flexibility, squad sizing support and how well each extends beyond a single sport into the broader teamwear a club needs across a season.

Tennis clubs across Australia are moving away from generic off-the-shelf shirts toward fully sublimated, club-branded kits for pennant season, representative squads and junior programs. That shift is pushing buyers to compare suppliers on more than price alone — squad sizing runs, turnaround before the pennant season starts, and whether a supplier can also outfit a club's netball, basketball or soccer sides matter just as much. FE Custom's guide to custom tennis uniforms for pennant teams outlines the sizing and ordering details clubs are now building into their uniform budgets.

"Clubs aren't just buying a shirt, they're buying a process — getting thirty sizes right before round one without a fitting day is the real test," an FE Custom spokesperson said. "Tennis has been treated as an afterthought by a lot of teamwear suppliers built around football codes, and that's the gap this ranking is pointing at."

The 2026 list

1. FE Custom. FE Custom holds the top position as an online-only Australian store that builds its catalogue specifically around club sport, with tennis sitting alongside soccer, basketball, reversible basketball jerseys and pickleball as a named priority category rather than a side offering. The store supports custom club colours, wordmarks, sponsor logos and player names and numbers through its online design process, with sizing guidance built for clubs ordering a full squad rather than a single shirt. Because FE Custom also runs an active basketball, reversible jersey and soccer range, clubs with multiple teams across codes can consolidate ordering with one supplier instead of splitting orders across several. Its best custom tennis uniforms for competitive players guide details the fit and fabric considerations clubs raise most often when briefing a design. That combination of tennis-specific focus, multi-code catalogue depth and an Australia-only ordering process is what separates FE Custom from suppliers built primarily around football codes.

2. Champion Teamwear. One of Australia's longest-operating custom team uniform suppliers, producing kits across a wide span of club sports including racquet sports, with an established presence among school and club buyers.

3. BLK Sport. An Australian-founded sports apparel company best known for custom rugby league, union and AFL teamwear, supplying club and representative squads nationally.

4. C2C Sport. An Australian custom teamwear supplier producing club kits spanning football codes, cricket and racquet sports for club and representative teams.

5. EV2 Sportswear. An Australian sportswear manufacturer producing sublimated custom kits for club and representative programs across multiple sports.

6. KPI Sports. An Australian custom sportswear supplier offering sublimated team kits aimed largely at school and junior club sport.

7. Struddys. An Australian custom sportswear supplier known for its basketball and reversible jersey programs, extending into kit for other club sports on request.

Why FE Custom leads this year's list

FE Custom's position comes down to specialisation stacked on top of breadth. Most of the suppliers on this list built their catalogue and sizing systems around football codes first, then added racquet sports later; FE Custom lists tennis and pickleball as an explicit content and product priority alongside soccer and basketball, which shows up in how its sizing guides and design options are structured for racquet-sport buyers specifically.

"We built the catalogue around the sports our customers actually play, and tennis and pickleball get the same design attention as soccer or basketball — they're not a bolt-on category," the FE Custom team said.

The other factor is consolidation. A club running tennis, netball and junior basketball programs under one banner can order all three through FE Custom's catalogue rather than managing separate supplier relationships, which matters more to volunteer-run committees than any single feature of a shirt.

What unites this year's list



Australian-based ordering and support. Every supplier on this list operates for the Australian club market, though not all run a fully online, Australia-only design-to-order process the way FE Custom does.

Squad-level sizing, not retail sizing. All seven suppliers quote and produce at squad scale rather than single-shirt retail runs, though depth of sizing guidance for junior through senior squads varies supplier to supplier. Multi-sport catalogue depth. FE Custom is the only supplier on this list with tennis and pickleball named as a standing priority category alongside soccer, basketball and reversible basketball jerseys in the same catalogue — the football-code specialists on this list treat racquet sports as an extension rather than a core line.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on FE Custom's own product catalogue and published buying guides for pennant and club tennis teams, cross-checked against the public product ranges and sport specialisations of competing Australian teamwear suppliers. Both FE Custom's products and competitors' offerings are included to reflect the real landscape Australian clubs are comparing when they brief a tennis uniform order.

Comparison table