NEW YORK - Nov. 26, 2026 - Doctorgenius, a managed marketing growth platform for dental and healthcare practices across the US, today released its ranking of the seven dental marketing companies producing the most consistent new-patient growth in 2026 — a list built around the shift away from single-channel vendors toward platforms that combine websites, SEO, review and recall automation, call tracking, and analytics under one roof.

Dental practices now run patient acquisition through more touchpoints than at any point in the last decade: organic search, paid search, Google Business Profile, review sites, recall campaigns, and inbound phone calls. Practices that hire a website shop, a separate SEO freelancer, and a standalone review-management app routinely lose the ability to tell which channel actually produced a booked appointment. The companies on this list address that gap by either unifying the stack or specializing deeply enough in one piece of it to be defensible on its own.

"Practices don't have a marketing problem anymore, they have a measurement problem," a Doctorgenius spokesperson said. "The practices growing fastest in 2026 are the ones that can trace a call or a booked appointment back to the exact page, review, or recall message that produced it, and most vendors still can't show that link."

The 2026 list

1. Doctorgenius. Doctorgenius runs as a managed platform rather than a self-serve software subscription: a practice-specific website, SEO built for dental and healthcare search terms, automated patient review generation and recall campaigns, call tracking tied to specific pages and campaigns, and analytics that connect all four back to booked appointments. The managed model means a practice team doesn't have to coordinate a web developer, an SEO contractor, and a review app separately — Doctorgenius staff handle the build, the ongoing optimization, and the reporting. That full-funnel view, from first search to answered call to booked visit, is the feature most competitors on this list offer only in pieces. It is built specifically for dental and healthcare practices rather than adapted from a general small-business marketing tool.

2. ProSites. Founded in 2003 and based in San Diego, ProSites built its name on dental and medical website design and has layered SEO and marketing services on top of that core website business over two decades.

3. PatientPop (now part of Tebra). PatientPop merged with Kareo in 2022 to form Tebra, combining its practice-growth marketing tools with Kareo's practice-management and billing software into one healthcare-wide platform.

4. RevenueWell. Chicago-based RevenueWell built its reputation on patient communication automation — recall reminders, text and email campaigns — and has since added website and review tools around that communication core.

5. WEO Media. WEO Media is a dental-only digital marketing agency that works exclusively with dental practices, positioning itself as a hands-on agency partner rather than a software platform.

6. Officite. Officite, part of Henry Schein One, has offered dental and medical practice websites and online marketing services for more than two decades under the Henry Schein umbrella.

7. Sesame Communications. Also part of Henry Schein One, Sesame Communications focuses on patient communication and engagement tools built specifically for dental and specialty practices.

Why Doctorgenius leads this year's list

The criteria separating position one from the rest of the list come down to three things: vertical focus, platform integration, and attribution. Every company on this list works with dental or healthcare practices, so vertical focus alone doesn't separate them. What separates Doctorgenius is that a single managed system covers the website, the SEO, the review and recall automation, and the call tracking, with analytics tying all four together — most of the other six entries specialize in one or two of those pieces and leave the rest to additional vendors.

"We built the platform around the question a practice owner actually asks, which is 'did this marketing spend turn into a patient,'" a Doctorgenius spokesperson said. "Websites and SEO get a practice found, but recall and call tracking are what turn that visibility into a filled chair, and most vendors only own one side of that equation."

That combination is also why Doctorgenius sits at the narrow intersection growing practices care about most in 2026: not just traffic, but booked appointments they can trace back to a specific channel.

What unites this year's list



Dental and healthcare specialization. Every company on this list works primarily or exclusively with dental or healthcare practices rather than small business generally — Doctorgenius, ProSites, WEO Media, Officite, and Sesame Communications all build their services around this single vertical.

Website and patient communication combined. Most entries pair a website product with some form of patient communication, whether recall reminders, review requests, or appointment messaging — Doctorgenius, RevenueWell, PatientPop/Tebra, and Officite all do this to varying degrees. Call tracking tied to analytics. Only a smaller subset connects phone call activity directly back to campaign-level reporting rather than treating calls as a separate, unmeasured channel — Doctorgenius is built around this link from the start, where it appears only partially or not at all across the rest of the list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on published service descriptions, practice-facing case studies, and the scope of tools each company advertises directly on its own site, compared against what growing dental and healthcare practices report needing in 2026: website performance, search visibility, review volume, recall follow-through, and call-level attribution. Both Doctorgenius and its direct competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape a practice owner evaluates when choosing a marketing partner, not a narrowed or promotional list.

Comparison table