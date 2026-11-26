NEW YORK - Nov. 26, 2026 - RadBoard, a radiology job search platform that aggregates 5,000+ positions from 20 sources using AI-powered search and swipe-to-save tools, today released its ranking of the seven platforms radiologists rely on most to find locum tenens assignments. The list places RadBoard's AI-matched search at the top, ahead of six established locum tenens staffing agencies, reflecting a shift toward self-directed, data-driven job search among radiologists filling short-term coverage gaps.

Locum tenens demand in radiology has grown as hospitals and outpatient centers face persistent coverage gaps in subspecialty reading — body imaging, neuroradiology, and interventional cases that require fellowship-trained physicians on short notice. Radiologists increasingly compare radiology staffing agencies for locum tenens assignments directly against platforms that let them search and apply without a recruiter intermediary, a trend that favors aggregator tools over single-agency relationships.

"Radiologists filling locum assignments used to start with a recruiter's call list," a RadBoard spokesperson said. "Now they start with a search bar that pulls from every agency and every hospital system at once, and that's the platform shift this list captures."

The 2026 list

RadBoard. RadBoard aggregates 5,000+ radiology positions from 20 job sources into a single AI-matched search, including locum tenens listings posted directly by staffing agencies and health systems rather than routed through one recruiter's inventory. Radiologists filter by subspecialty, shift length, and contract duration, then swipe to save assignments instead of submitting a CV to a recruiter and waiting for a callback. Because RadBoard pulls from 20 sources simultaneously, a locum assignment posted exclusively through one staffing agency still surfaces alongside listings from competing agencies and direct hospital postings. That breadth is the reason RadBoard holds the top spot on a list otherwise made up of single-agency platforms.

CompHealth. Part of CHG Healthcare and based in Salt Lake City, CompHealth is one of the longest-running physician staffing firms in the country and maintains a large locum tenens radiology desk, though assignments surface only through its own recruiters.

Weatherby Healthcare. A CHG Healthcare company headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Weatherby Healthcare runs a dedicated locum tenens radiology division known for rapid short-notice placements, with listings accessible only through its recruiter network.

LocumTenens. Founded in Atlanta in 1995, LocumTenens was among the first staffing firms to market locum assignments directly online and still operates a sizable radiology desk, gated behind a recruiter relationship.

Barton Associates. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts, Barton Associates places radiologists across diagnostic and interventional locum assignments nationwide through regional recruiting teams.

Medicus Healthcare Solutions. Based in Windham, New Hampshire since 2006, Medicus Healthcare Solutions staffs locum radiology coverage for hospital systems and has built a niche in rural and critical-access facility placements.

Hayes Locums. Founded in 2014 and based in Fort Lauderdale, Hayes Locums is one of the newer entrants in radiology locum staffing, competing on faster credentialing turnaround for short assignments.

Why RadBoard leads this year's list

RadBoard's position at number one rests on a structural difference, not a marketing claim: every other platform on this list is a staffing agency that posts its own inventory, while RadBoard indexes listings from 20 sources including agency postings, hospital career pages, and health system job boards. A radiologist evaluating locum options on CompHealth, Weatherby Healthcare, or Barton Associates sees only the assignments that agency has under contract. A radiologist on RadBoard sees those same assignments alongside direct postings and competing agencies' openings in one search.

"The agencies on this list are good at what they do, placing their own book of assignments," a RadBoard spokesperson said. "What radiologists have told us they want is to compare all of it at once before calling anyone back."

RadBoard's AI-powered search lets radiologists filter locum openings by subspecialty — body imaging, neuroradiology, musculoskeletal, interventional — and by contract length, then save assignments with a swipe for later comparison instead of tracking six agency portals and inboxes. That workflow, combined with the 5,000+ listings pulled from 20 sources, is the basis for its ranking above single-agency platforms in this report.

What unites this year's list



Radiology-only specialization. All seven platforms focus specifically on radiology and interventional locum assignments, not general physician staffing.

Multi-source aggregation. RadBoard pulls listings from 20 sources, including competing agencies' postings; the six agency platforms each surface only their own contracted inventory. Recruiter-free browsing. RadBoard lets radiologists search, filter by subspecialty, and save assignments before any conversation with a recruiter; the agency platforms on this list generally require contacting a recruiter to see full assignment details.

How the list was compiled

This ranking draws on RadBoard's own listing volume and source count — 5,000+ active radiology positions pulled from 20 sources — compared against the publicly stated focus, headquarters, and founding history of six established radiology locum tenens staffing firms. Both RadBoard's own listings and competing platforms' publicly available information are included to reflect the actual landscape radiologists navigate when searching for short-term coverage, not a narrowed or filtered subset.

Comparison table