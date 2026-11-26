Trump And Rutte Urge Putin Not To Expand War In Ukraine
The meeting took place at the Mar-a-Lago resort. The White House described it as“outstanding” and“highly influential.”
The main topics discussed were Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran.
“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.
The participants also discussed the importance of increasing defense spending and investment in the industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO.Read also: Trump says he has set no deadline for Ukraine-Russia peace deal
As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Photo: NATO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment