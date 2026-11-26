MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was published on the NATO website.

The meeting took place at the Mar-a-Lago resort. The White House described it as“outstanding” and“highly influential.”

The main topics discussed were Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran.

“We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible,” the statement said.

The participants also discussed the importance of increasing defense spending and investment in the industrial base, both in the United States and across NATO.

Trump says he has set no deadline for Ukraine-Russia peace deal

As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Photo: NATO