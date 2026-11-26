MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“Russian invading forces have never suffered such high losses in a single month throughout the full-scale war. And there are still five days left in November,” the General Staff said.

The previous“record” was set in October 2026, when the enemy lost 54,400 troops. November has already surpassed that figure ahead of schedule, the General Staff noted, adding that the final tally is expected to be even higher.

On average, Russian forces are losing more than 2,200 troops a day, or approximately 93 per hour.

“These figures reflect the daily efforts of Ukrainian troops across all sectors of the front. Infantry, artillery units, drone operators, paratroopers, pilots and other service members are repelling assaults, destroying enemy personnel and equipment, and forcing Russia to pay an increasingly high price for its armed aggression,” the General Staff stressed.

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As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through November 26, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,645,899 troops, including 2,319 over the past day.