MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iraq's judiciary is expected to deliver verdicts on Thursday in the cases of 20 French nationals accused of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, as the country continues prosecuting thousands of suspected members of the organization, according to France24.

The defendants are among 47 French citizens who have been standing trial in Iraq since September following their transfer from neighbouring Syria last year.

Iraqi courts have already sentenced 15 members of the group to life imprisonment, while another defendant received a 15-year prison sentence.

Among those awaiting verdicts is Adrian Guihal, known for voicing the Islamic State's claim of responsibility for the 2016 terrorist attack in Nice, France, which killed 86 people.

Other defendants include Thomas Collange, whose wife was sentenced to 10 years in prison in France last year, Romain Garnier, who worked for the terrorist organization's radio operation, and Quentin Le Brun, who appeared in an IS propaganda video.

During court hearings, most defendants pleaded guilty, while all expressed regret over joining the organization. Some also requested repatriation to France.

Guihal claimed during his hearing last week that he had renounced the group's actions.

"I have changed a lot, I am a new person," he said.

Collange also expressed regret over taking his wife and children to Syria, claiming that he had renounced the organization after attempting to escape in 2017.

The Islamic State seized large swathes of territory across Iraq and Syria in 2014, committing widespread atrocities, including massacres and the sexual enslavement of women and girls, while attracting thousands of foreign recruits.

Iraq's prisons, already holding large numbers of suspected IS members, have recently received thousands of additional detainees transferred from Syria.

*image credit: AFP