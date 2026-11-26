MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with senior executives of PowerChina Group and China Datang Corporation Ltd. in Qingdao, China, on the sidelines of the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference.

According to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, Shahbazov met with PowerChina Executive Vice President Chen Guanfu to discuss the current status of solar power plant construction and offshore wind energy projects planned in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, with the participation of SOCAR Green, China Datang and PowerChina Resources Limited.

The sides also discussed further steps to advance these projects and highlighted the importance of offshore wind energy in developing electricity interconnections between Azerbaijan and Europe.

During a separate meeting with China Datang Vice Chairman Li Xiaofei, the parties reviewed preparations for an onshore solar power project in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that surveys on the land allocated for the project had been completed and a feasibility study had been prepared.

The discussions also covered cooperation on offshore wind energy projects in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea. The sides emphasized the importance of developing large-scale offshore wind projects and establishing new cross-border electricity interconnections to facilitate the export of electricity generated.