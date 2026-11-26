MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has held separate meetings with PowerChina Group Executive Vice President Chen Guanfu and China Datang Corporation Ltd. Deputy Chairman Li Xiaofei on the sidelines of the 4th Belt and Road Energy Ministers' Conference in Qingdao, China, to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan and next steps for their development.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, Shahbazov and Chen reviewed the implementation status of a solar power plant project and offshore wind energy projects planned in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea with the participation of SOCAR Green, China Datang and PowerChina Resources Limited. They also discussed further steps to advance the projects.

The meeting highlighted the importance of offshore wind energy development for establishing electricity interconnections between Azerbaijan and Europe.

In a separate meeting with Li Xiaofei, Shahbazov reviewed preparations for an onshore solar power plant project in Azerbaijan. The parties noted that surveys had been completed on the land allocated for the project and that a feasibility study had been prepared.

They also discussed cooperation on an offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, emphasizing the importance of developing large-scale offshore wind projects and establishing new cross-border electricity interconnections to export the power they generate.