MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations highlight highly potent, selective compounds with activity in brain tumour and prostate cancer models, supporting advancement toward the next stage of preclinical evaluation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that preclinical data from its kt-5000AI ATR inhibitor program was presented in two posters at international cancer research meetings in November.

The first poster was presented on November 13, 2026 at the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting & Education Day in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The second was presented on November 19, 2026 at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA) in Barcelona, Spain. Taken together, the two presentations placed the program in front of the brain cancer research community and the international cancer drug development community.

Both posters describe the same series of ATR inhibitors, designed with Variational AI Inc.'s EnkiTM generative AI platform, evaluated in two tumour types characterized by loss of the PTEN tumour-suppressor gene.

Presentation Details

SNO Annual Meeting: Brain-penetrant dual ATR-mTOR inhibitors for PTEN-deficient cancers (Abstract DNAR-04), presented Friday, November 13, 2026.

EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium: Dual ATR-mTOR inhibitors for PTEN-deficient prostate cancer (Abstract 164), presented Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The program initially explored dual ATR and mTOR inhibition, as reflected in both abstract titles. Lead optimization has since converged on ATR-selective compounds, and kt-5000AI is now focused on brain-penetrant ATR inhibition.

Why These Results Matter

Two questions determine whether an early-stage cancer compound is worth advancing: how strongly it acts on its intended target, and whether it acts on cancer cells more effectively than drugs already in clinical testing. The data presented at SNO and ENA address both.

Across both posters, five lead compounds were measured against ceralasertib, AstraZeneca's lead ATR inhibitor, in the same assays. In the recombinant ATR enzyme assay, all five were sub-nanomolar inhibitors with Ki values of 0.09 to 0.54 nM, against 0.26 nM for ceralasertib, placing every compound within three-fold of the reference compound, and one approximately 3 times more potent.

In in vitro cancer cell viability assays, the separation was wider. All five compounds reduced the survival of PTEN-deficient tumour cells more effectively than ceralasertib in all three cell lines tested, by margins of up to 58-fold.

All five compounds were also at least 40-fold selective for ATR over the related PIKK family kinases mTOR, ATM and DNA-PK, and substantially more selective over the lipid kinase PI3Kα. Inhibition of these kinases is associated with toxicity in healthy tissue. A target selective profile supports both tolerability and future combination with standard-of-care treatment. Studies using liver microsomes, showed two compounds exhibited good metabolic stability and low clearance, supportive of practical oral dosing.

Activity in PTEN-Deficient Brain Tumour Models

The SNO poster evaluated the compounds in T98G and U87, two PTEN-deficient glioblastoma cell lines. After 72 hours of treatment, all five reduced cell viability, with EC50 values of 0.14 to 0.78 μM. All five were more potent than ceralasertib in both lines, by up to nine-fold in T98G and up to 58-fold in U87. PTEN deficiency occurs in up to 40 % of gliomas, defining a substantial population of patients for whom ATR inhibition may be relevant.

The poster also reported physicochemical and permeability data supporting the program's objective of reaching tumours in the brain, a current unmet need in CNS cancer treatments. The lead compounds fell within the parameters (molecular weight, lipophilicity, polar surface area and hydrogen-bond donor ranges) generally associated with brain penetration.

Activity in PTEN-Deficient Prostate Cancer Models

The ENA poster evaluated the same five compounds in LNCaP, a PTEN-deficient prostate cancer cell line. After 72 hours, all five reduced cell viability, with EC50 values of 0.16 to 1.0 μM, against 5.7 μM for ceralasertib. The most potent compound was approximately 36 times more potent than the clinical reference.

PTEN is the tumour-suppressor gene most commonly lost in primary prostate cancer. PTEN deficiency is reported in approximately 10% to 20% of localized prostate cancer and 40% to 60% of metastatic disease, the setting where treatment options are most limited. Cells lacking PTEN depend on ATR signalling to manage replication stress, ATR inhibition is synthetically lethal in this setting, meaning the compound targets a weakness the tumour itself creates.

Next Steps: From Cells to Animal Models

The results presented at both meetings come from in vitro studies. The next stage is evaluation in animal models; the standard gate a compound must pass before a company selects it as a development candidate and begins the work required to support an application to enter human trials.

Both posters identify that work as underway: pharmacokinetic profiling to measure how the compounds behave in the body, xenograft studies to test activity against tumours in living models, and comparison of PTEN-deficient with PTEN-proficient tumours to confirm the compounds act through the intended mechanism. The SNO poster additionally identifies brain-to-plasma exposure studies and intracranial xenograft work, which together test whether the compounds reach brain tumours at useful concentrations.

“SNO is the most important annual gathering in brain cancer research, and ENA is one of the principal forums where new cancer drug candidates are presented to the development community,” said Dr. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics.“Presenting at both within a single week put this series in front of the audiences best placed to assess it. The compounds were more potent than a clinical-stage ATR inhibitor in every cancer cell line tested, and PTEN loss is common in both diseases.”

About the Society for Neuro-Oncology

The Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to advancing brain tumour research, education and collaboration to drive discovery and improve patient care. Its Annual Meeting is among the most significant yearly gatherings in the neuro-oncology field, convening the clinicians, researchers and drug developers working on tumours of the central nervous system. The 31st Annual Meeting & Education Day was held November 12 to 15, 2026 in Philadelphia under the theme“Crossing the Translational Divide: From Neurons to Novel Therapies.” More information is available at .

About the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

The EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA) is jointly organized by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer, the National Cancer Institute and the American Association for Cancer Research, and is a leading international forum for cancer drug development and translational research. The symposium focuses on preclinical and Phase I studies of emerging targets and novel therapeutics. The 38th symposium, held November 18 to 20, 2026 in Barcelona, brought together 1,230 participants from 41 countries, with more than 450 abstracts presented and more than 60 international speakers. More information is available at event.eortc.org/ena2026.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at .

For Further Information Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Kim Oishi

CEO

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Mark Mitchell

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Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning the continued development of the kt-5000AI program, planned in vivo pharmacokinetic, brain exposure and xenograft efficacy studies, the potential of the compounds described to advance toward development candidate selection, and the potential therapeutic application of ATR inhibition in PTEN-deficient cancers.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, scientific and development risks, the possibility that preclinical results are not reproduced or do not translate into clinical benefit, intellectual property considerations, financing requirements, regulatory developments, and risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry.

The preclinical data described in this release are from in vitro and cell-based studies and do not establish clinical efficacy or safety in humans. There can be no assurance that any compound will demonstrate comparable activity in vivo, that any candidate will be nominated or advance to clinical development, or that any therapeutic benefit will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.