MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The IV Hydration Therapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% from 2027 to 2032, with North America remaining the largest regional market.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV hydration therapy market USD 3.22 billion in 2026 to USD 3.52 billion in 2027 and reach USD 5.50 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.37% during the forecast period (2027–2032). Growing consumer interest in preventive wellness, personalized nutrition, and recovery-focused treatments is supporting demand for intravenous hydration services. The expansion of medical spas, mobile infusion providers, and concierge healthcare services is also making these treatments more accessible beyond traditional hospital settings.

The market is benefiting from the growing popularity of wellness-oriented medical spas and the increasing availability of mobile IV services. Consumers are seeking convenient hydration and nutrient infusion options for wellness, athletic recovery, and other personal health goals. Digital appointment platforms, remote clinical supervision, and standardized infusion protocols are helping providers expand service delivery. However, regulatory differences across jurisdictions, intermittent shortages of sterile IV fluids, and questions surrounding the clinical evidence for elective wellness applications continue to influence market development.

IV Hydration Therapy Market Share by Region

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the IV hydration therapy market, representing 39.6% of revenue in 2026. The region benefits from an established medical spa industry, consumer familiarity with elective wellness services, and the presence of specialized IV therapy providers. The expansion of franchise-based clinics, mobile infusion services, and corporate wellness offerings is further supporting market development.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 10.3% through 2032. Increasing consumer interest in wellness services, expanding urban healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of personalized health and recovery treatments are supporting regional demand. The development of medical wellness facilities and mobile healthcare services is also creating opportunities for IV hydration therapy providers.

“The IV hydration therapy market is evolving as wellness providers expand beyond traditional clinic-based services into mobile and personalized care models. Long-term growth will depend on consistent service quality, appropriate clinical oversight, and the ability to build consumer confidence through transparent and compliant treatment practices,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

IV Hydration Therapy Market Trends and Forecast

Medical Spas Expand Their Role in Wellness-Oriented IV Treatments

Medical spas are increasingly incorporating IV hydration services into broader wellness offerings. These facilities combine infusion treatments with other services focused on recovery, nutrition, and personal wellness, attracting consumers seeking convenient access to elective treatments. Standardized service protocols, membership programs, and franchise expansion are helping providers develop repeat-customer relationships and broaden their geographical reach. This shift is strengthening the position of medical spas as an important service setting within the IV hydration therapy market.

NAD+ Infusions and Specialized Formulations Expand Treatment Options

Providers are expanding infusion menus beyond conventional electrolyte and vitamin formulations to include specialized protocols such as NAD+ and amino-acid blends. NAD+ protocols are projected to record a CAGR of 15.2% through 2032, making them the fastest-growing infusion type. Growing consumer interest in longevity and personalized wellness is supporting demand for differentiated treatment options. However, clinical oversight, product quality, and clear communication around treatment benefits remain important considerations for providers.

Mobile and Concierge Services Improve Access to IV Therapy

Mobile and concierge IV services are changing how consumers access hydration treatments by bringing qualified providers to homes, hotels, and workplaces. App-based scheduling, digital documentation, and location-based nurse dispatch are helping operators manage appointments and expand service coverage. Mobile and concierge services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% through 2032, the fastest rate among service settings. This model is particularly relevant in urban markets where convenience and flexible appointment options influence consumer preferences.

IV Hydration Therapy Market Segmentation Overview

The IV hydration therapy market is segmented by infusion type, service setting, application, and geography.

By Infusion Type:

Electrolyte-Only Hydration

Vitamin Cocktails

NAD+ Therapy

Amino-Acid Blends

Custom Formulations

By Service Setting:

In-Clinic Medical Spas

Mobile / Concierge Services

Hospital-Based Outpatient Centers

Home-Infusion Programs

Corporate / Hotel Partnerships

By Application:

Wellness and Preventive Care

Athletic Performance and Recovery

Chronic Illness Support

Immunity Boost

Hangover and Detox Recovery

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America

IV Hydration Therapy Market Competitive Outlook

The IV hydration therapy market features specialized wellness providers, medical spa chains, mobile infusion companies, and healthcare service operators. Competition is shaped by service accessibility, brand recognition, treatment-menu differentiation, clinical oversight, and the ability to maintain consistent operating standards. Providers are expanding through franchise models, mobile service networks, and partnerships with hotels, corporate wellness programs, and other consumer-facing businesses.

Technology and operational compliance are becoming increasingly important to competitive positioning. Providers are adopting digital booking platforms, electronic medical records, inventory-management systems, and remote-monitoring solutions to improve service coordination. Companies that establish reliable supply chains, qualified clinical teams, and standardized treatment protocols are better positioned to manage regulatory requirements and build consumer confidence as the market expands.

IV Hydration Therapy Industry Leaders

Reviv

Restore Hyper Wellness

Drip Hydration

Hydrate IV Bar

The IV Doc

Other companies covered in the report include Reset IV, IV Boost UK, Mobile IV Nurses, HydraMed, VitaDrip Dubai, Pure IV Utah, The I.V. Lounge, HouseCall MD DripCare, Liquivida Wellness Center, VitaminDrip, SOS Hydration Clinics, ThrIVe Drip Spa, IVita Wellness, 90 IV Australia, and EU IV Therapies GmbH.

The IV hydration therapy market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2032 as consumer interest in wellness services, personalized treatments, and convenient care models increases. Vitamin cocktails currently account for the largest infusion-type share, while NAD+ protocols are emerging as a fast-growing category. Mobile and concierge services are also creating new opportunities by improving access beyond traditional medical spa settings. Continued market expansion will depend on clinical oversight, regulatory compliance, reliable supply chains, and transparent communication around treatment benefits.

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Size

The Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market is expected to grow from USD 172.62 million in 2026 to USD 236.49 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.50%, supported by increasing adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, rising demand for accurate tissue sampling, and wider use of endoscopic ultrasound in gastrointestinal disease diagnosis.

Pericardial Patch Market Share

The Pericardial Patch Market is projected to expand from USD 469.28 million in 2026 to USD 706.96 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2027–2032, driven by growing demand for cardiovascular surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of heart-related conditions, and advancements in biocompatible patch materials.

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market Growth

The Gynecological Examination Chairs Market is expected to increase from USD 579.75 million in 2026 to USD 798.41 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.61%, supported by rising demand for women's healthcare services, expanding gynecological examination infrastructure, and growing investments in advanced clinical equipment.

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market Trends

The Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 11.44%, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatment approaches, rising demand for precision-based tissue removal, and technological advancements in ultrasound-guided ablation systems.

Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market Analysis

The Arteriovenous Fistula Devices Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.15 billion in 2025 to USD 1.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease, increasing demand for hemodialysis access procedures, and growing adoption of devices that improve fistula creation and maintenance.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include

CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...