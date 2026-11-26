MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ulhas N. Kulkarni, CPO

SINGAPORE, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CYBERTEQ announced the launch of MUNIT 5.0 with new AI powered features and advanced capabilities during its participation at CAIRO ICT 2026, EIEC, New Cairo, Egypt

The new MUNIT 5.0 offers advanced capabilities for smart prioritization and remediation to assure faster return on mitigation with the identification of critical threats, recurring security and compliance gaps to local and international standards.

Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq, said:

“With this new development of our flagship product MUNIT, we are empowering our clients to manage their digital risks with clear insight, strong assurance and resilient outcomes. We are proud to announce this release at Cairo ICT 2026 as part of our commitment to the Middle East and Africa market”

Ulhas N. Kulkarni, CPO of Cyberteq, commented:

“Every capability in this release was engineered with a singular goal: to empower our customers with near-360-degree security coverage. As adversaries rapidly adopt AI to launch more sophisticated attacks, our product roadmap remains focused on giving security teams the visibility and resilience they need to stay one step ahead.”

About MUNIT®

MUNIT is AI Powered Cybersecurity Management and Intelligence Platform designed to minimize business impact and maximize security ROI. By harnessing cutting-edge AI capabilities, the platform streamlines security operations through intelligent prioritization, immediate remediation, proactive prevention and continuous compliance. Available in both cloud and on-premises deployments, MUNIT empowers organizations to build true cyber and business resilience in an evolving threat landscape.

About Cyberteq

CYBERTEQ is a long-established Cybersecurity Technology company based in Singapore with a clear mission to create value for clients by driving Digital and Cyber resilience. CYBERTEQ, operates globally through its offices in Singapore, UK, Egypt, UAE, Ghana, Rwanda and KSA. CYBERTEQ is the trusted security partner for clients in various sectors: BFSI, Telecom and ISP, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Food industry

For more information, please visit and MUNIT | AI-Powered Cybersecurity Management Platform



Jade Wang

Cyberteq Pte Ltd

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