L.J. Borland

Three schools in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone can request free book sets, a living history author visit and grade-level curriculum by January 15.

SIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author L.J. Borland is bringing the historical fantasy novel The Bones of Skeleton Canyon into Cochise County, Arizona classrooms. The program includes free classroom sets of the novel, a living history author visit, an audiobook read-along and grade-level curriculum. Teachers have until January 15 to request a set.

The visit is presented in living history style, with the author appearing in costume as Billy Grounds. Classroom sets of the novel are provided at no cost to the school, and the audiobook read-along lets students follow the text while listening. Curriculum materials are written for three bands: grades 6 to 7, grade 8, and grades 9 to 10, so teachers can pick the version that matches their class.

For this round, the program is offered to one school in Sierra Vista, one in Bisbee and one in Tombstone. The Bones of Skeleton Canyon is drawn from the true legends of Cochise County, which places the story in the same ground the students live on. The book has a 4.68 rating from 28 Amazon reviews and 4.86 from 14 Goodreads reviews.

"I want students here to understand that this story grew out of the ground they walk on every day. My intention is that any teacher who wants it in their classroom can have it, without cost standing in the way." L.J. Borland, Author of The Bones of Skeleton Canyon, L.J. Borland

The program is built for middle school and high school teachers in those three towns who want local history and literature in the same unit. Because only one school in each town is included this time, and because the deadline is January 15, teachers who want the books for this school year need to ask now. The grade-level curriculum means a teacher does not have to build lessons from scratch, and the audiobook read-along gives students who read at different speeds a way to keep up with the class.

Teachers and school staff in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Tombstone can send a request through the contact page at ljborland before the January 15 deadline. Outside the program, the novel is sold as a browser ebook for $4.95 and as signed copies direct from the site, at $20.00 for a signed paperback and $30.00 for a signed hardcover, both including US shipping. Unsigned editions are available on Amazon at $4.95 for the ebook, $14.95 for the paperback and $24.95 for the hardcover.

About L.J. Borland

L.J. Borland writes adult literary fantasy from the high desert of southern Arizona. The catalogue lists eight titles: the three-book Ring Keepers saga, described on the site as over two decades in the making, and five standalone novels spanning science fiction, epic fantasy, historical fantasy, dark fantasy and occult fantasy. Books are sold as ebooks, paperbacks and hardcovers through Amazon, and as signed copies and browser ebooks direct from ljborland. The site also has sections for educators and libraries, advance readers, works in progress and a new release newsletter. Learn more at ljborland.

L.J. Borland

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L.J. Borland offers free Bones of Skeleton Canyon classroom program in Cochise County News Provided By Buzz Dealer November 26, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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