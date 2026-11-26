leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend brings 20+ years of battery expertise to permanently installed SuperCap Jump Starters with everyday starting support and intelligent battery monitoring.

- leagend management teamFRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSE, GERMANY, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on more than two decades of battery technology innovation and manufacturing expertise, leagend will present its integrated SuperCap starting technology and advanced automotive battery solutions to global aftermarket professionals at Automechanika Shanghai 2026.leagend, a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, is set to participate in Automechanika Shanghai 2026, taking place from December 2 to 5 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China.At Booth 6.2A64, leagend will place its leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series at the center of its exhibition. Featuring a battery-free, permanently installed design, the series automatically participates in every engine start, combining high-current starting support with intelligent battery monitoring and control. It represents a culmination of more than two decades of leagend's battery technology expertise and continuous product innovation.As a major international trade fair for automotive parts, equipment and services, Automechanika Shanghai brings together manufacturers, distributors, professional buyers and automotive service providers from across the global industry. For leagend, the exhibition offers an opportunity to demonstrate how its accumulated technical expertise has evolved into innovative products addressing practical requirements across the global automotive aftermarket.Two Decades of Battery Intelligence Behind leagend's SuperCap InnovationSince its establishment in 2005, leagend has continuously expanded its expertise in battery technologies and automotive electronics. Its technological evolution reflects a progression from accurately understanding battery condition to continuously monitoring battery performance, intelligently managing electrical energy and actively supporting everyday vehicle starting.This development is rooted in leagend's established strengths in precision battery testing. Through the development of its BA and BT Battery Tester product families, the company has accumulated expertise in electrical measurement, diagnostic algorithms and battery performance analysis. Parameters such as cold cranking amps (CCA), internal resistance, state of health (SoH) and state of charge (SoC) provide valuable insights into battery condition and starting capability.Understanding battery condition at a particular moment also opened opportunities for observing how battery performance changes over time. Through its Battery Monitor products, leagend extended its technical capabilities into continuous battery monitoring, historical data collection, connected information management and ultra-low-power electronic design.Developing devices intended to remain connected to vehicle batteries over extended periods has further strengthened leagend's expertise in balancing accurate measurement, intelligent functionality and exceptionally low energy consumption.Meanwhile, the company's development of intelligent battery charging and maintenance products has expanded its capabilities in automated electronic control and electrical energy management.Supported by independent R&D, product engineering and professional manufacturing, these complementary capabilities have provided a technological foundation for increasingly integrated automotive applications.The development of the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series marks a significant milestone in this evolution. By combining established expertise in battery assessment, continuous monitoring, energy-efficient electronics and intelligent control with supercapacitor technology, leagend has extended its battery intelligence into the vehicle's everyday starting process.Where Battery Intelligence Meets SuperCap Starting InnovationPortable jump starters are primarily associated with occasional starting assistance. The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series introduces a different approach by integrating starting support into the vehicle's everyday operation through a permanently installed design.Working alongside the vehicle's original starting battery, the series becomes an integrated part of the vehicle's starting system. It automatically participates in every engine start, providing high-current support and sharing the instantaneous starting load with the original battery.Every engine start places a substantial short-duration current demand on the starting battery. Repeated starting loads, temperature variations and different operating conditions can contribute to battery stress over time. By sharing this high-current demand during everyday starting, the series helps reduce the electrical burden placed on the original battery and supports longer battery service life.What makes this integrated approach possible is the combination of battery-free supercapacitor technology, battery monitoring, intelligent electronic control and ultra-low-power design - capabilities that draw on leagend's long-standing expertise in battery technologies and automotive electronics.Supercapacitors provide the rapid energy delivery required for engine starting, while intelligent monitoring and control support the system's ongoing operation within the vehicle. By monitoring relevant conditions of both the original vehicle battery and the starting support system itself, the product can manage its operation according to actual working conditions.This integration brings together three important dimensions of product value: Integrated Starting Support, Battery Monitoring and Battery Life Extension through Reduced Starting Loads.The permanently installed design is further supported by ultra-low power consumption, intelligent operating modes and an ultra-long product life, enabling the system to remain connected to the vehicle and provide repeated starting support over extended periods.With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 80°C and consistent low-temperature performance even at -40°C, the series also addresses demanding environmental conditions.These characteristics have practical relevance across diverse vehicle applications. Vehicles operating in severely cold regions may experience more demanding engine starts, while frequently operated vehicles place repeated high-current loads on their batteries. Long-term parked vehicles, commercial fleets and heavy-duty vehicles may present their own starting readiness requirements.To address different vehicle categories, the series includes leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 for different 12V passenger car and SUV applications, alongside leagend JS600 for compatible 24V applications, including trucks, buses and other heavy-duty vehicles.For automotive aftermarket professionals attending Automechanika Shanghai 2026, the series offers an opportunity to explore how supercapacitor energy storage, battery monitoring and intelligent control can come together within a permanently installed SuperCap Jump Starter system designed for everyday vehicle starting support.leagend: A Broader Automotive Technology Portfolio Built on Continuous InnovationThe leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series represents the convergence of several core technical disciplines developed throughout leagend's more than two decades of innovation. These accumulated capabilities also form the foundation of the company's broader automotive technology portfolio.As a specialized technology manufacturer, leagend applies its expertise in precision measurement, sensing, intelligent analysis, electronic control and energy management to different stages of vehicle operation and maintenance.Its Battery Testers, Battery Monitors, Battery Chargers and OBD II diagnostic tools, together with intelligent battery management solutions, address diverse professional requirements across battery assessment, continuous monitoring, charging, maintenance and vehicle diagnostics.Underpinned by independent product development and integrated manufacturing capabilities, this comprehensive portfolio reflects leagend's ability to translate technical expertise into practical automotive products while continuing to develop new applications.For global automotive aftermarket distributors, importers and professional equipment buyers, leagend's technological breadth provides multiple opportunities for product sourcing, portfolio development and long-term cooperation with an established manufacturer.With SuperCap Jump Starter innovation at the center of its participation in Automechanika Shanghai 2026, leagend will demonstrate how continuous technological development and the integration of established expertise can bring new product possibilities to the international automotive aftermarket.Meet leagend at Automechanika Shanghai 2026: From Product Discovery to Commercial PartnershipsAt Automechanika Shanghai 2026, leagend welcomes automotive aftermarket distributors, importers, automotive tool buyers, workshop chains and professional service providers to connect directly with the manufacturer and explore its latest product innovations.Visitors to Booth 6.2A64 can learn more about the technical specifications, operating principles, installation requirements and vehicle applications of the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, covering leagend JS200, leagend JS300, leagend JS400 and leagend JS600.Through direct technical and commercial discussions, professional buyers can evaluate product suitability across different vehicle categories, climatic conditions and regional market requirements, while exploring how permanently installed SuperCap starting technology may fit into their existing product portfolios and service offerings.Visitors can also explore leagend's broader automotive battery product portfolio and discuss regional distribution, product sourcing, long-term commercial partnerships and potential customized product development opportunities according to their specific business requirements.Exhibition: Automechanika Shanghai 2026Date: December 2–5, 2026Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), ChinaBooth No.: 6.2A64For product specifications, exhibition appointments, distribution opportunities and business partnership inquiries, please contact... or visit .Smarter Battery Solutions. Better Connections.

Erica Luo

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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Battery Intelligence Meets SuperCap Jump Starter Innovation as leagend Heads to Automechanika Shanghai 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. November 26, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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