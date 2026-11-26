MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The interactive platform links social listening, behavioral intelligence, consumer research and media data for trusted audience, competitor and growth insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brands, agencies and media companies are making multimillion-dollar investment decisions on evidence spread across disconnected platforms. Social listening sits in one tool, behavioral signals in another, consumer research in a survey database and media measurement data in a fourth. Verse by TelmarHelixa brings these sources together so teams can build one connected strategy for each brand: what people are saying, how they behave, what they consume and where they can be reached.One strategy from listening to behavior to reachVerse links social conversation to the behaviors behind it. It overlays what audiences consume and what they do in the physical world, then shows which media channels reach them. A team can start with a shift in social listening, understand the purchasing and lifestyle patterns behind it and see where to respond across media. Each step informs the next, so insight, audience understanding and media decisions stay aligned.Connected stories across platforms and large data setsLarge consumer surveys contain thousands of variables covering purchasing, brand perception, lifestyle and media habits. Analyzed separately, these datasets can hide the relationships that determine brand performance and competitive advantage. Verse connects them across sources, surfacing the patterns that matter and turning them into a single narrative that a brand, its agency and its media partners can all work from. This helps organizations get more value from research they have already invested in, with less effort spent reconciling it by hand.Trusted data intelligence at the coreVerse is built on methodologies the industry has relied on for years. It draws on TelmarHelixa's global data hub, which spans 66 markets, with partnerships including GWI, YouGov, Nielsen, MRI-Simmons, Ipsos and more. Proprietary data harmonization and enrichment methodologies allow these sources to be interpreted together.AI works on top of this trusted foundation. Verse uses TelmarHelixa's intelligence layer to ground its language models, so the analysis that informs a strategy comes from validated, harmonized data rather than from loosely tied assumptions or general-purpose models alone.One connected path across TelmarHelixa's capabilitiesVerse brings together TelmarHelixa's core capabilities in one strategic thread: Discover for social behavioral audience intelligence, Explore for consumer research analysis and Plan for cross-media planning. Together they connect audience discovery, research analysis and media activation, so each decision builds on the last and the brand's strategy stays joined up from start to finish.About Verse by TelmarHelixaVerse brings audience discovery, consumer research analysis and cross-media planning together through one partner. Backed by nearly six decades of expertise, proprietary data methodologies and a global research ecosystem, Verse helps brands, agencies and media organizations turn complex research into informed strategic decisions.

Elke Cathrall

TelmarHelixa

+1 212-725-3000

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Verse by TelmarHelixa Connects the Full Consumer Story, From Social Conversation to Media Reach News Provided By Tomorrow People November 26, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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