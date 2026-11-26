SRSG Hanna Tetteh was joined by DSRSG Political Stephanie Koury in Sebha on 24 November as part of a series of engagements in the south of Libya around the political process.

During a town hall and meetings with the mayor, local municipal council leaders, notables, women, youth and persons with disabilities and security actors, they heard about the challenges facing local communities and their concerns that southern Libya was politically and economically marginalized.

Participants expressed support for the Smaller Convening Agreement, urging for its immediate implementation. They highlighted the need for meaningful participation in political initiatives as well as equitable distribution of national resources.

In a separate meeting with 15 women, participants highlighted the important role women play in grassroots mediation, conflict resolution and national reconciliation, and called for greater recognition and support for their peacebuilding initiatives. They called for a minimum 35% women representation in decision-making and greater inclusion of southern women in political processes.

Participants also raised concerns over shrinking civic space, the protection of women activists, barriers to inclusion faced by holders of administrative numbers and women with disabilities, deteriorating healthcare services and limited economic opportunities. The SRSG reaffirmed UNSMIL's commitment to women's meaningful political participation, emphasizing the importance of national political support for women's demands including the development of a National Action Plan on UNSCR 1325.

DSRSG Political Koury met with over 30 youth who emphasised strengthening the role of young people, particularly those residing in the south, ensuring their participation is substantive rather than merely symbolic in the political process. The participants also highlighted local initiatives they have launched to build one another's capacities, such as the Agreement of the Smaller Convening, electoral awareness and political matters, as well as other ways to be politically active.

They highlighted challenges such as limited employment opportunities after university graduation, limited access to small loans, and other obstacles to economic empowerment stemming from ongoing political division. DSRSG-P Koury stressed the need for unified institutions to address these challenges and reiterated the UN's commitment to ensuring youth inclusion in the political process.

Representatives of persons with disabilities highlighted challenges including social marginalization, lack of educational facilities and capacity building activities, and requested UNSMIL to increase its support.

In her final meeting, the SRSG met with local security actors to discuss border security and challenges around preventing drugs trafficking. They asked for greater UN support to help repatriate migrants. The SRSG highlighted that UNSMIL hoped to establish a new office in Sebha in the coming year and this would help increase cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).