MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 26 (IANS) The Surat City Police have seized 140.390 kg of ganja worth more than Rs 70 lakh in what the Special Operations Group (SOG) described as its biggest ganja seizure in the past five years, arresting two persons in connection with the case, officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made during a raid at a residential flat in the Bhestan area on November 25, following a tip-off received by the SOG team during patrolling.

The police recovered the contraband, valued at Rs 70,19,500, from Flat No. 2 in Satyam Tower, F Pramukh Park Society, behind Mary Mata Public School in Pandesara. A mobile phone worth Rs 25,000 was also seized, taking the total value of the confiscated property to Rs 70,44,500.

The main accused, Rohit Kamble, 26, who works in the cable network business, was arrested from the flat. He originally belongs to Vichkhede village in Parola taluka of Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

During interrogation, Kamble allegedly told police that he procured the consignment in collaboration with other accused persons wanted in the case.

He had stored the ganja at his residence and planned to sell it to individual customers in the city's industrial areas to make quick money.

DCP (SOG) Rajdeepsinh Nakum told IANS that the police had arrested another accused, Sunny alias Sonu, during the investigation. The other wanted accused have been identified as Deepak and Vishal.

"Under the 'No Drugs in Surat City' campaign and the zero-tolerance policy against drugs, a drive was conducted over the last two days. A total of 27 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered by the Surat City Police and its various branches," Nakum said.

He said the 140-kg seizure was the largest ganja haul registered by the SOG in the past five years. "Two accused have been arrested, while the remaining accused are yet to be apprehended. Efforts to arrest them are underway," he added.

An offence has been registered against Kamble, and the other wanted accused at Bhestan Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Nakum said the minimum punishment under the NDPS Act is 20 years and appealed to people not to get involved in drug-related offences, warning that those convicted could face lengthy imprisonment.