MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) suffered a heavy month of withdrawals in November, tallying $5.39 billion in net outflows as the month wore on. The outflow total increased by $453 million after Wednesday's activity, underscoring how hard it has been for new money to offset persistent selling pressure.

Still, not every fund followed the same pattern. According to Farside Investors data, the Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) attracted $114.1 million in net inflows for November through Wednesday, with no net flows recorded on Wednesday itself. MSBT, along with the WisdomTree Bitcoin Fund (BTCW), were the only two funds showing net inflows for the month-though BTCW contributed just $300,000.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs logged $5.39 billion in net outflows in November after an additional $453 million of withdrawals reported following Wednesday. MSBT stood out as the primary exception, gaining $114.1 million in net inflows through Wednesday (per Farside Investors data). BTCW was also net positive for the month, but its inflows were minimal at roughly $300,000. November outflows have already exceeded the previous monthly record of $4.51 billion set in June. With US markets closed for Thanksgiving and only Monday left as the final full trading day of the month, ETF flow dynamics may remain volatile into year-end positioning.

Key takeawaysNovember's outflows set a new high-water mark

Investor flows in November have been stark enough to push the sector past its prior benchmark. Cointelegraph noted that the month's outflows have already surpassed the US spot Bitcoin ETFs' monthly record of $4.51 billion set in June. The fact that November's withdrawal pace remained high even after multiple sessions suggests the pressure has been more persistent than a one-off reaction to a single market catalyst.

As the calendar tightens, the practical impact is tied to limited trading time. US stock exchanges are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early Friday at 1 pm Eastern time, leaving Monday as the only remaining full trading session of the month. That means the final monthly flow figure will likely be shaped by a relatively small number of sessions, increasing the importance of what happens in the final days.

MSBT's resilience highlights uneven demand

While the broader ETF complex has struggled, MSBT's performance through Wednesday points to a more nuanced investor behavior. Farside Investors data shows MSBT drew $114.1 million in net inflows for the month through Wednesday, even as most other funds recorded net outflows.

BTCW was the other net inflow vehicle for November, but its contribution-$300,000-was small enough to underline that the“green” side of the ledger is more the exception than the rule. In practice, the concentration of positive flows into a single major trust may indicate that some allocators are maintaining exposure selectively rather than adding broadly across the product lineup.

Importantly, MSBT recorded no net flows on Wednesday, suggesting that its inflow resilience was not driven by a single day's buying but rather by steadier month-to-date participation up to that point.

Institutions, macro pressure, and on-chain stress

In comments shared with Cointelegraph, Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj attributed the ongoing weakness in sentiment to persistent institutional selling. He also pointed to on-chain indicators as evidence of investor stress, even as Bitcoin recently recovered back above $60,000. The key implication is that price recovery alone has not been enough to reverse the flow-driven risk posture among larger allocators.

This matters because spot ETF demand is often treated as a near real-time reflection of allocator behavior-particularly for investors who prefer regulated wrappers over direct crypto custody. When ETF flows remain negative during periods of price stabilization or rebounds, it can signal that the market's marginal buyer is not yet ready to commit despite improvements in spot pricing.

Separately, Teroxx previously identified macro and equity-sector dynamics behind declining ETF interest in November, including rising interest rates and weakness in AI stocks. Teroxx researcher Leonardo Larieira added that any sustained recovery in Bitcoin ETF inflows likely depends on longer-term US Treasury yields stabilizing. The underlying logic is straightforward: higher yields can raise the opportunity cost of risk assets and make it harder for money managers to justify adding to non-yielding exposures.

What to watch as the month closes

With only Monday left as the final full trading session of November, the remaining sessions could have outsized influence on the final monthly outflow total-especially given how the month has already cleared the June record. Investors should watch whether any late-month stabilization in ETF flows appears across the broader lineup, or whether MSBT's relative strength remains the only meaningful countertrend.

More broadly, readers should also focus on whether the macro drivers cited by market participants-particularly movement in longer-term Treasury yields-and signs of easing on-chain stress align with renewed ETF demand. If they don't, the market may continue to treat Bitcoin's spot rebounds as insufficient to unlock institutional buying, even as the price appears to recover.

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