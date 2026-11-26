MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (IANS) Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Thursday announced a special financial assistance of Rs 60 lakh to Edamalakkudy, Kerala's only tribal gram panchayat, which is facing a severe financial crisis.

The amount can be utilised to pay the salaries of panchayat employees, honorariums of elected representatives, and meet day-to-day administrative expenses.

The assistance has been sanctioned taking into account the panchayat's geographical conditions, its remote location and the difficulties faced by employees in discharging their duties.

Edamalakkudy, located in the Idukki district, is one of the most remote tribal settlements in Kerala.

It is situated deep inside the forests of the Western Ghats, near Munnar, and is home largely to members of the Muthuvan tribal community.

The panchayat's difficult geographical setting makes administration particularly challenging.

Reaching many of its settlements involves travelling through forest routes and hilly terrain.

The lack of easy road connectivity also makes the delivery of essential services difficult.

These conditions have affected the regular functioning of the local body.

Employees face considerable difficulties in reaching their workplaces and carrying out administrative responsibilities.

The panchayat also has to meet routine expenses despite its limited financial resources.

The special assistance is expected to provide immediate relief to the local body and help it meet its essential financial commitments.

Regular payment of salaries and honorariums is also important to ensure that administrative work is not affected.

The Chief Minister said the government would continue to take steps to address the difficulties faced by remote tribal regions and strengthen local self-government institutions.

The assistance is also significant in view of the special administrative and developmental challenges faced by tribal local bodies.

Ensuring their smooth functioning is essential for delivering government services to communities living in remote settlements.

The government considers support for such institutions an important part of its efforts to ensure that geographical isolation does not deprive people of basic public services.