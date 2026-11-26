MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Murder case accused Sujith Kumar, who had a Red Notice against hime, has been deported from the UAE to India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Thursday.

The deportation was carried out by the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and Kerala Police on Wednesday.

The CBI officials said that Sujith Kumar was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police.

"The subject was actively involved in an incident that occurred in October 2008, wherein, due to previous enmity, he and other accused persons formed an unlawful assembly, armed with deadly weapons. They attacked the victim, who was conversing with the complainant on the roadside," the CBI said in a statement.

The officials said that the assailants inflicted multiple injuries on the victim, who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, on the same day.

Kumar had been absconding for a long time, according to the CBI officials, who added that a chargesheet has already been filed before the competent Court.

At the request of Kerala Police, officials said that the NCB-New Delhi got a Red Notice published against Kumar through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, he was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities.

Following due legal process, the UAE authorities agreed to deport the subject to India, officials said.

"With active co-ordination by the CBI, the escort team of Kerala Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at Cochin on November 25," they added.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation," the investigative agency said.

It further mentioned that since 2019, over 300 wanted criminals, including 76 fugitives during 2026, so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.