MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday claimed that it was the party leadership which made Dr B.R. Ambedkar the Chairman of the Constitution's Drafting Committee in 1947 despite his criticism of the party, leaving Ambedkar himself surprised by the decision.

Addressing the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' here, Kharge said:“The Congress made Babasaheb the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. Before this, he had been elected from the Scheduled Castes Federation in Bengal, where Jogendra Nath Mandal was his Secretary and Babasaheb Ambedkar was its President."

According to the Congress chief, after Ambedkar was elected from Bengal, Partition took place, due to which he lost his membership of the Drafting Committee, and his seat went to Pakistan.

"Later, it was necessary to bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into the Drafting Committee because the Constitution of this country could not have been properly drafted without him. So, the Congress thought that the vacant seat in Bombay, from where (G.D.) Malvankar was supposed to be elected, should instead be given to Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Congress decided to make Babasaheb Ambedkar a member of the Drafting Committee in place of Malvankar and make him its Chairman," he said.

“That is why Babasaheb Ambedkar said, 'I was more than surprised when the Drafting Committee elected me to be its Chairman'... Babasaheb meant 'I criticise the Congress so much, I speak so much against the Congress, and despite that, I have been given the opportunity to draft the Constitution of the country and become the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. This is a matter of great surprise, and I accept it'," Kharge claimed.

Targeting the BJP, he said: "Some people make comments and attempt to provoke people. What have they done? Everything has been done by Congress and BR Ambedkar. This is history."

Kharge underlined Ambedkar's struggle for the Dalits, saying: "Even as a child, we used to raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans since we knew that this leader would one day write the future of the country."

He added that if former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders had held a grudge against Ambedkar, things would have been different.

Further, Kharge accused the BJP of taking away the fundamental rights granted by "the Congress, Ambedkar, and Congress leaders".

"Others take credit for the hard work. We do the hard work and secure these rights for everyone, but today a few people sit and criticise us," he added.

Moreover, Kharge claimed that BJP-led the government in Uttar Pradesh is so afraid of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress "that they have started fearing even our shadows".

Kharge also alleged that the RSS had opposed the Constitution in the past and continues to do so today.

"It was against the Constitution then and continues to oppose it even today. That is why there is a battle between two ideologies today. Over the past 12 years, people with an anti-Constitution mindset have continuously worked to weaken the Constitution," he said.

"As Rahul Gandhi ji has said, we always run a shop of love, while the RSS and BJP run shops of hatred. If you continue spreading hatred like this, you will destroy this country, its youth, and its poor. This will not be tolerated. We will fight, and our contribution to saving the country is as important as anyone else's, if not more," the Congress chief stated.

Kharge also accused the BJP-led Centre of taking away the voting rights granted by the Constitution.

"You are deleting names through SIR. Be careful, if you try to delete our votes, every young person and every citizen living in India will fight against you. Now, there is an alliance between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar," he alleged, while adding that Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have joined hands and are making every effort to remove the BJP from Uttar Pradesh.

"Until Modi ji and Gyanesh are removed, there will be no free and fair elections in this country," he argued.