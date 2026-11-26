MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Gold and silver are likely to remain under pressure through the first half of 2027 amid concerns over higher US interest rates and elevated bond yields, commodity experts said on Thursday.

Although sustained buying by central banks and institutional investors is expected to provide long-term support to precious metals, they added.

Speaking to IANS, NS Ramaswamy, Commodity Head and CRM at Ventura Securities, said expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and persistently high yields could continue to weigh on gold prices in the near term while supporting the US dollar.

However, he said a potential shift towards monetary easing and softer yields by mid-2027 could help trigger a recovery in bullion prices.

"Central banks and institutional buyers, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), insurance companies and pension funds, remain key structural drivers of demand. Their purchases provide a long-term foundation for precious metals, although they may not prevent short-term weakness," Ramaswamy added.

On gold's outlook, he projected prices in the range of $3,400-$3,700 per ounce in the first quarter of 2027, rising to $3,600-$4,000 per ounce in the second quarter, $4,200-$4,800 per ounce in the third quarter, and $4,900-$5,200 per ounce in the final quarter of the year.

For silver, Ramaswamy has expected that prices to trade between $48 and $55 per ounce during the first half of 2027, before advancing to a range of $65-$75 per ounce by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Ashish Rajodiya, Business Head – Commodities at PL Capital, expected that gold and silver would enter 2027 amid a sharp correction, driven largely by selling from futures funds and concerns over potential US rate hikes rather than long-term investors exiting the market.

According to the expert, physical demand has strengthened as lower prices attracted buyers back into the market.

In his base-case scenario, gold is expected to trade between Rs 1.12 lakh and Rs 1.35 lakh per 10 grams over the next six months, equivalent to around $3,200-$3,900 per ounce.

Over the next 12 months, as pressure from expected interest rate hikes eases, the range could widen to Rs 1.20 lakh-Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams, or roughly $3,450-$4,300 per ounce, he said.

Rajodiya added that silver could remain more volatile than gold.

He also expects silver prices to trade in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh-Rs 1.65 lakh per kg (about $35-$46 per ounce) over the next six months and between Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh per kg (around $39-$54 per ounce) over the following 12 months.

According to commodity experts, while short-term volatility may persist due to monetary policy expectations and global macroeconomic developments, sustained institutional and central bank demand is likely to remain a key pillar supporting precious metal prices over the longer term.