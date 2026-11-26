MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Indian equity markets closed higher on Thursday, extending gains in a volatile session as investors awaited further clarity on trade agreements between India and the US.

The Sensex climbed 390.31 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 84,328.59, while the Nifty gained 65.25 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 25,884.50.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index continues to face resistance near the psychological 26,000 mark, with intermittent profit-booking restricting further upside.

"A sustained breakout above this hurdle could strengthen bullish momentum and open the way towards 26,200 and higher levels," analysts stated.

"On the downside, 25,800 remains the immediate support zone, and sustaining above this level will be crucial to maintain near-term stability. This is followed by 25,600, which remains the next important support," experts mentioned.

HCL Technologies, BSE and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the top gainers among the Nifty constituents, lending support to the benchmark indices.

The broader market also remained in positive territory, with the Nifty MidCap 100 rising 0.32 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 advancing 0.74 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty and Nifty Metal indices outperformed the broader market, while Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media emerged as the underperformers during the session.

Market experts said that Indian equities recovered from early losses in a volatile session, as sustained foreign inflows and selective buying outweighed firm crude and the proposed US tariffs.

"Near-term sentiment remains constructive but volatile, as foreign liquidity should help limit the downside, while global rates, crude and trade negotiations could cap valuation expansion," market experts stated.

"Going ahead, sustained FII participation, easing crude prices and clarity on trade negotiations will be critical for a durable market recovery. Investors should favour fundamentally strong businesses and remain selective amid near-term volatility," analysts mentioned.