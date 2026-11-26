(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Recognizing 20 public sector organizations building high-trust workplace cultures and meaningful community impact Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Gulf Cooperation Council, November, 2026 – Great Place To Work® Middle East is proud to announce the 2026 Best Workplaces in Public SectorTM in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, recognizing 20 public sector organizations that are building strong workplace cultures centered on trust, employee experience and meaningful service to their communities. This year's recognition celebrates 10 organizations in KSA and 10 organizations in the UAE, highlighting public sector workplaces that demonstrate the important connection between a positive employee experience, strong organizational culture and the ability to deliver meaningful impact to the communities they serve.

“The 2026 Best Workplaces in Public SectorTM demonstrate the important role workplace culture plays in strengthening public institutions. By creating environments built on trust, respect and a strong sense of purpose, these organizations are supporting their people while contributing to better outcomes for the communities they serve. Congratulations to all of this year's winners on this well-deserved recognition.” Mohammed AlShair, Executive Chairman, Great Place To Work® Middle East

“Public sector organizations have a unique opportunity to create impact both within their workplaces and across the communities they serve. This year's winners show what can be achieved when organizations listen to their people, invest in employee experience and build cultures where individuals feel trusted, valued and empowered to contribute. Congratulations to all of our 2026 winners in KSA and the UAE.” Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director – KSA, Great Place To Work® Middle East

Rank Organization 1 Capital Market Authority 2 Hail Region Development Authority 3 Customs Union Authority 4 General Secretariat of Zakat, Tax and Customs Committees 5 National Health Command Center 6 Health Endowment Fund 7 General Authority for Media Regulations (Gmedia) 8 Saudi Dodgeball Federation 9 Ministry of Communications and Information Technology 10 National Program for Community Development in the Regions (Tanmiah)

Rank Organization 1 Dubai Electricity and Water Authority 2 Dubai Land Department 3 Health and Safety – Dubai Municipality 4 Dubai Digital Authority 5 Community Development Authority 6 Abu Dhabi Customs 7 RAK Police General Headquarters 8 Fujairah Environment Authority 9 Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) 10 Sharjah Asset Management

2026 Best Workplaces in Public SectorTM – KSA2026 Best Workplaces in Public SectorTM – UAEAbout Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and consultancy that recognizes the Best WorkplacesTM in over 60 countries and helps improve workplace culture. Founded in 1991, it uses a research-based methodology driven by employee surveys and HR assessments to help organizations build strong, high-trust workplaces worldwide. About the Best WorkplacesTM Lists

Any company based in the Middle East, operating within eligible industries and employing 10 or more people, can apply. Rankings are primarily based on employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index© survey, supported by the Culture Audit© and submitted company materials.