Kareena Kapoor is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, bubbly nature, and bindaas personality. She is the real Poo, and there's no denying that. Fans die for her one glimpse and to take pictures with her. But as a public figure, all this comes with a price, and sometimes situations get messy, putting celebs in an uncomfortable spot.

Kareena Kapoor Mobbed By an Alleged Homeless Woman Fan

Yes, you read that right. The actress stepped out in Mumbai last night, looking stunning as ever. She wore a floral-printed top and pants. Completed her look with a no-makeup makeup look and that billion-dollar smile. However, as soon as she stepped out of the car, an alleged homeless woman mobbed her.

She said, "Ek baar hath lagao.” Kareena swiftly got away from there with the help of her bodyguard. She didn't shake hands with the woman but had a blunt smile on her face, trying to handle the situation. It took no time for this video to go massively viral on social media. Some started trolling her for having a 'bad attitude' while fans poured in support.

Take a look at the video!

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A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How Netizen's Are Reacting!

One user wrote,“All those who comment negatively,will they let a beggar touch them?”

Another comment read,“I won't blame kareena.”

One more comment read,“it's her choice … y so many negative Comments.”

While another comment read,“This is really bad....when beggers touches them....especially in front of camera, they misbehaves more....if it was a common person, he must have slapped them.”