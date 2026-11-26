WWE WarGames is built for shocks, and Houston may deliver several. From a Hollywood icon turning on family to a quiet snap in the women's match, five twists loom.

Wrestling fans have been buzzing about The Rock's return, his first WWE appearance since Elimination Chamber 2025. Most within WWE don't expect The Great One to step into the ring, though one update notes plans can shift at any moment given how suddenly his appearance came together.

If The Final Boss does get involved, The Bloodline is the logical landing spot. The group's dominance has slipped over the past year despite Reigns holding the World Heavyweight Championship. The Rock could aim his frustration at Reigns, blaming him for the decline and finally setting up the dream match everyone has waited for at WrestleMania 43.

The WarGames clash between The Bloodline and 946 is the most anticipated match on the card. Many expect 946 to win, with fan predictions pointing to a betrayal as the cause. Everyone assumes The Rock is the culprit, but one factor gets overlooked. Before forming 946, Royce Keys was offered a place in the MFTs by Solo Sikoa.

Keys declined, and Sikoa was then abandoned by the Tongans, allying with Keys against The Bloodline. After several matches, Sikoa ended up reluctantly rejoining his family. What if it's a ruse? Sikoa has always wanted his own legacy and never asked for this feud. He could pull the trigger at a crucial moment and later reveal he was part of 946, or even its secret leader, feeding them every weakness.

Flair has put on a brave face heading into the Women's WarGames match, but the pressure showed when she couldn't secure the advantage for her team. Over recent months, Alexa Bliss has drifted from Flair and teamed more with Tatum Paxley, which sets up the turn. The Baddies and Fatal Influence look likely to win, and while the easy prediction is Flair costing her side, that isn't how it plays out. Her team loses cleanly, which sends Bliss over the edge. Alongside Paxley, she destroys her own teammates and ends the friendship with Flair.

This is among the most popular theories circulating. Perez was viewed as the breakout star of The Judgment Day but hasn't won a major singles title since joining. She has insisted she'd never betray Morgan, which could be exactly how she lulls her into false confidence. The Prodigy was visibly upset at Crown Jewel after Morgan's loss, and combined with Becky Lynch's comments, that could be the catalyst. Turning on Morgan clears her path toward the WWE Women's World Championship.