A simple morning drink made with jeera, ajwain and saunf may help support digestion and ease common discomforts like gas, acidity and bloating when consumed on an empty stomach.

Digestion is the process where the body breaks down food, absorbs its nutrients, and turns it into energy. We usually do not notice it when it happens smoothly. But when digestion slows down, becomes irregular, or a part of the gut gets overly sensitive, it shows up as physical discomfort.

This happens when the balance between stomach acids, gut bacteria, or intestinal movements gets disrupted. As a result, symptoms like bloating, acidity, gas, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea show up more often than usual. Recurring symptoms like these might hint that your body has some gut-related issues.

Any block in how the body breaks down food, absorbs nutrients, or moves waste through the digestive tract counts as a digestive issue. Conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), piles (hemorrhoids), celiac disease, colon polyps, or colorectal cancer often cause constant digestion-related problems.

Certain food ingredients help relieve various digestive issues. Jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), and saunf (fennel) easily clear up digestion-related discomfort. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar suggests making a hot drink using these ingredients and having it warm. It is very simple to make.

Take jeera, ajwain, and saunf. Crush and powder them well. Then add it to a glass of water and boil it nicely. Strain this drink and sip it hot or lukewarm. Drinking it on an empty stomach is highly beneficial.

People use jeera (cumin) for problems like indigestion and bloating. The active compounds in jeera, especially 'cuminaldehyde', make the digestion process much easier. It has been found to reduce symptoms like stomach pain and bloating.

Besides adding flavor, people traditionally use ajwain (carom seeds) to manage problems like gas and indigestion. It contains thymol. Since these have carminative properties, it helps relieve gas and stomach bloating.

People often chew saunf (fennel) after meals. They also use it in tea and many other homemade dishes. Saunf contains compounds like anethole, fenchone, and estragole. These give saunf its 'antispasmodic' properties, which is why it reduces digestion-related discomfort.