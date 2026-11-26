Forest Department has urged Sabarimala pilgrims not to throw food waste or plastic from vehicles along the Nilakkal-Pamba route after three wild animals, including a protected Nilgiri langur, died in road accidents between November 16 and 23.

The Forest Department has urged Sabarimala pilgrims travelling along the Nilakkal-Pamba road in Keralam not to throw food waste and plastic materials from their vehicles, warning that littering is attracting wild animals to the roadside and putting their lives at risk. The appeal comes after three wild animals, including a protected Nilgiri langur, died after being hit by vehicles on the route within a week.

Two bonnet macaques and a Nilgiri langur were killed in road accidents between November 16 and 23, forest officials said on Thursday. The department has warned that food waste discarded by pilgrims is drawing monkeys and other animals towards the road, increasing the chances of fatal collisions.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Manu Sathyan said the Nilgiri langur is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife Protection Act and primarily lives in trees.

The 19-km Nilakkal-Pamba road passes through forest areas. According to Sathyan, the widening and asphalting of the road have also increased the risk of vehicles travelling at high speeds, making it more dangerous for animals crossing or approaching the roadside.

The Forest Department has recommended additional speed-control measures to reduce accidents. It has also proposed deploying more sanitation workers in coordination with the Ranni Forest Division to improve waste management along the route.

Sathyan has appealed to pilgrims not to throw leftover food, plastic packets or other waste from moving vehicles. Such waste attracts animals, particularly monkeys, towards the roadside, exposing them to the risk of being run over.

The department has called for greater awareness among devotees and better disposal of waste to prevent further wildlife deaths.

Sabarimala, located in Keralam's Pathanamthitta district, is one of India's most important pilgrimage centres. The hilltop shrine is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and is surrounded by dense forests forming part of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Millions of devotees visit the temple, particularly during the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. The traditional pilgrimage involves observing a 41-day period of austerity, known as Vratham, before undertaking the journey.

Pilgrims travelling through Nilakkal proceed towards Pamba, from where they undertake an uphill trek of around five kilometres to reach the shrine. The temple is particularly known for its 18 sacred steps, called Pathinettampadi. Only devotees carrying the traditional Irumudi Kettu, a bundle of religious offerings, are permitted to climb these steps.

The temple authorities also ask pilgrims to keep the trekking routes and Pamba clean, use designated waste bins, follow queue arrangements and take regular breaks during the climb. Visitors are advised to use designated toilets and follow instructions issued by the authorities.

With the pilgrimage passing through a sensitive forest ecosystem, responsible waste disposal and careful driving are important for protecting wildlife as well as ensuring the safety of devotees.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced a new resting facility for devotees undertaking the trek to Sabarimala.

Spread across 7,000 square feet at Lower Appachimedu, the facility can accommodate up to 1,000 pilgrims. Located near the existing offering centre, it has tiled flooring, steel benches and built-in seating arrangements.

Drinking water and toilet facilities have also been provided for devotees.

According to the TDB, the site had remained abandoned before being renovated at a cost of Rs 11 lakh. TDB president K Jayakumar said the inauguration would take place before December.

Finishing work is currently underway. The facility is expected to provide some relief to devotees undertaking the demanding uphill journey to the Lord Ayyappa temple.

(With inputs from agencies)