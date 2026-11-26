MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) The J&K Crime Branch's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday said that it has filed a charge sheet against three accused in a job fraud case by forging qualification certificates.

A Crime Branch statement said that the EOW Kashmir has filed the chargesheet in a job fraud case involving forgery of academic certificates.

The charge sheet has been filed in case FIR No. 62/2021 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 RPC before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora, against three accused persons, namely Zahid Majid Mir, resident of Kuloosa, Bandipora, Ulfat Jan, resident of Bandipora, and Ruqaya Akhter, also a resident of Bandipora.

The case pertains to a written complaint received from candidates not selected in preference to the accused, alleging that the three candidates had submitted tampered/scanned academic certificates reflecting inflated marks to secure undue advantage in the recruitment process for Class-IV posts in the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Bandipora, initiated vide Advertisement Notice No. 01 of 2017 dated October 21, 2017.

During investigation, it surfaced that Majid had inflated his Class 10 marks from 359/500 to 420/500 and Class 12 marks from 295/500 to 393/500. Similarly, Ulfat Jan had shown inflated marks of 336/500 against the actual 185/500 in Class 10 and 492/750 against the actual 297/750 in Class 12.

Akhter had inflated her Class 10 marks from 261/500 to 405/500, while her purported Class 12 certificate showing 629/750 was found false. The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) confirmed that she had not appeared in the examination.

FSL opinions confirmed forgery under Section 467 RPC. The evidence collected established offences under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 RPC against all three accused. Accordingly, the charge sheet has been produced before the competent court for judicial adjudication.