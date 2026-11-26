MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Thursday questioned NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule's recent remarks on the proposed Delimitation Bill, asking why she was expressing support for the legislation without first ensuring that its provisions were discussed with the Opposition.

He also took a swipe at her, saying Sharad Pawar was still the party's leader.

This comes as Sule said that the entire text of the bill should be made available to legislators before they take a decision on the proposed constitutional amendment.

"Let the bill be introduced first; let us have the full bill in our hands. Once we have it, we can discuss it, and perhaps it will turn out to be a good one," Sule said, adding that the ruling party and the opposition have worked together on several occasions in view of national interest.

Reacting to Sule's call for the Delimitation Bill to be introduced in Parliament before a debate on its provisions, Dalwai said the government should first hold consultations with Opposition parties, particularly the INDIA bloc, before bringing forward legislation that could have constitutional implications.

"First, there should be a discussion about what the Bill proposes and what it contains. Before it is introduced in the Lok Sabha, there is talk of building consensus with the Opposition. Has that consensus been achieved? I don't know whether it has been reached with Supriya Sule or not. All parties should first sit together and discuss what the Bill should contain, whether it should happen or not, and only after that should a decision be taken on bringing it forward," he said.

Dalwai further argued that a Bill of such significance, which could bring changes to the Constitution and affect people's voting rights, required extensive consultations before its introduction.

"Before the session begins, there should be discussions within the INDIA bloc and subsequently with the government. This is the proper procedure. Whenever the Congress was in power, this very process was followed, and Supriya ji knows it well. She should insist that the government hold discussions with the Opposition before the session and explain what it intends to introduce. If you do not even know what the government is planning to bring, talking about supporting it would be wrong," he said.

Taking a further swipe at Sule, Dalwai questioned whether NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar had been consulted on the issue.

"What has Pawar Sahab said? He is still there, isn't he? He is the leader, not Supriya Sule. I don't know what kind of influence the RSS and BJP have managed to exert on them," he remarked.

Meanwhile, speaking on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Dalwai condemned the attack carried out by terrorists from Pakistan and highlighted the significance of Constitution Day, which is also observed on November 26.

He said the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had united Indian society and accused the BJP-led government of pursuing politics that created divisions.

"This is a very big thing that terrorists came here from Pakistan on such a large scale and carried out an attack. This was a very heinous act. But today is also Constitution Day. We stand against Pakistan because of the Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which keeps our entire society united. Pakistan wants to see how divisions can be created in this society. Unfortunately, today's government is following the same politics of creating divisions. Such divisions must not happen. Constitution Day should also be welcomed, and the 26/11 attack must be condemned," he said.

On the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dalwai expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached but cautioned the SP against underestimating the Congress's political strength.

He said the two parties could defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh if they contested together and urged their leadership to arrive at a mutually acceptable seat-sharing arrangement.

Reacting to the SP's reported offer of 26 Assembly seats to the Congress, Dalwai said the party was unlikely to accept such a proposal.

"Nobody will agree to 26 seats. Why would they accept only 26? The Samajwadi Party is creating divisions, and it appears that efforts are being made to break the alliance. This is the message that will go out among the people," he added.