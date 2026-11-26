MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, to use mobile phones as a tool to acquire knowledge rather than spend excessive time browsing social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

While attending a program here on Thursday, Sarma emphasised the importance of responsible mobile phone usage, respect for parents, and the role of family in shaping children's future.

The Chief Minister said mobile phones should primarily be treated as a medium for gaining knowledge and expanding one's understanding rather than merely as a source of entertainment and social media consumption.

He also called upon youth to recognise and respect the sacrifices made by their parents, describing mothers and fathers as equivalent to God.

"Parents are God for us," Sarma said, urging every boy and girl to respect their mother and father.

Highlighting the unconditional concern of parents for their children, the Chief Minister said nobody thinks about a child's welfare more than their parents. He stressed that parents always work towards securing a better future for their children and that young people should understand their sacrifices and guidance.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over excessive smartphone usage and the influence of social media on young people, with questions increasingly being raised about digital addiction, online distractions and their impact on education and personal development.

Sarma's message sought to underline the need for a balanced approach to technology, encouraging young people to make constructive use of digital platforms for learning, information gathering and personal growth.

He also underscored the importance of maintaining strong family relationships and respecting parental guidance at a time when smartphones and social media have become an integral part of everyday life.

The Chief Minister's appeal to Gen Z combines a message of digital discipline with traditional family values, urging the younger generation to prioritise knowledge, respect and the well-being of their families over excessive social media engagement.