MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 26 (IANS) A former Inspector of Income Tax, Lucknow, has been convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 in a bribery case, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday convicted the accused, Dharmsheel Agarwal, the then Income Tax Inspector, in a bribery case and pronounced the sentence and the fine.

"The CBI had registered the instant case on 03.10.2018, based on a complaint by an authorised representative of M/s Jedy Tapes Private Limited, Kolkata. It was alleged that Dharmsheel Agarwal demanded a bribe of Rs 60 lakh to clear and release the FDRs of Rs 7 crore, seized by the Income Tax Department," an official said.

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 11, 2018, against Agarwal and a private Chartered Accountant.

"The Hon'ble Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced Dharmsheel Agarwal, the then Inspector of Income Tax, Lucknow, accordingly," the CBI officials added.

Officials stated that legal proceedings are underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, officials on November 3 had announced that a CBI court in Lucknow has convicted and sentenced former Bank of Baroda branch manager Subodh Kumar Rastogi to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 in a bribery case dating back to 2015.

According to the statement, Rastogi, who was serving as the Branch Manager of Bank of Baroda's Balrampur branch in Uttar Pradesh at the time of the offence, was found guilty of demanding and accepting illegal gratification from a borrower. The court delivered its judgment on November 2 after completing the trial.

The CBI had registered the case against Rastogi on October 26, 2015, based on a complaint filed by a businessman who had secured a loan of Rs 5 lakh from the bank for the expansion of his solar lights business.

The complainant alleged that while disbursing Rs 1.25 lakh as a term loan, the branch manager collected around Rs 25,000 under the pretext of chartered accountant fees, stamp paper charges, and file processing expenses, the CBI said in the statement.

It was further alleged that after a cash credit limit of Rs 3.75 lakh was sanctioned, Rastogi demanded an additional bribe of Rs 25,000 and threatened to close the borrower's account if the payment was not made.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant.

Following the investigation, the agency filed a charge sheet against Rastogi on December 18, 2015.

After examining the evidence and hearing the case from both sides, the court found him guilty and awarded the sentence, bringing the decade-old corruption case to a close.